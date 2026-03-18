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Kamikaze Drone Attack Sparks Large Fire in Iraq’s Erbil
(MENAFN) A significant fire erupted in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Wednesday after a kamikaze drone strike, according to reports.
The attack reportedly targeted the Koy Sanjaq district, where an explosion was heard upon impact. The blast ignited a fire at the site, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Reports indicated that the location hit was a commercial warehouse.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and worked to bring the blaze under control.
Authorities from Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government had not released an official statement regarding the incident, as stated by reports.
In a separate development, three powerful explosions were reported in quick succession near Erbil International Airport, which hosts a US military installation. Air defense systems were activated during the incident, and debris from a downed drone reportedly fell into a park located in a residential neighborhood.
Emergency responders, including security personnel, ambulances, and fire crews, were deployed to the affected areas.
There has been no immediate official response from regional authorities regarding these developments.
According to reports, since Iran began its retaliatory strikes against the United States and Israel, Erbil has experienced daily explosions, with air defense systems frequently being engaged.
The attack reportedly targeted the Koy Sanjaq district, where an explosion was heard upon impact. The blast ignited a fire at the site, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Reports indicated that the location hit was a commercial warehouse.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and worked to bring the blaze under control.
Authorities from Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government had not released an official statement regarding the incident, as stated by reports.
In a separate development, three powerful explosions were reported in quick succession near Erbil International Airport, which hosts a US military installation. Air defense systems were activated during the incident, and debris from a downed drone reportedly fell into a park located in a residential neighborhood.
Emergency responders, including security personnel, ambulances, and fire crews, were deployed to the affected areas.
There has been no immediate official response from regional authorities regarding these developments.
According to reports, since Iran began its retaliatory strikes against the United States and Israel, Erbil has experienced daily explosions, with air defense systems frequently being engaged.
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