Around 30,000 Ukrainians Use 'Invincibility Trains' This Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) JSC Ukrzaliznytsia stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that over two winter months, the company supported citizens during blackout periods. In 49 cities where there were prolonged problems with heating and power supply, special railcars equipped with heating and portable power stations were installed.

"This made it possible for 30,000 people to continue working and studying, to take a break, and to spend time with their loved ones in warmth. In Kyiv and the Lviv region, the trains even became a kind of leisure centers for schoolchildren, who came there almost every day after classes to play games," the statement says.

Such carriages were most popular in Vasylkiv, Fastiv, and Kyiv. Two trains also operated continuously in the Polish city of Chelm, where a heating point was set up for Ukrainians waiting to board trains.

Ukrzaliznytsia thanked its international partners for helping equip the carriages, in particular the Howard Buffett Foundation for funding hot meals for residents of Kyiv and the region, while the Food Train team prepared up to 12,000 portions daily.

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Currently, the carriages have returned to their home bases, and railway workers have resumed normal operations. At the same time, the company assured that it remains ready to continue supporting citizens in the event of crisis situations.

As reported, over four years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported more than 600 million tonnes of cargo.

Photo for illustration: Oleksii Kuleba / Telegram