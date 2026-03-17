Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Idenburg Project- UKLUPL (Environmental) Approval Granted

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Brisbane, Mar 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) announced that on 11 March 2026 the Idenburg Gold Project received environmental approval for advanced exploration activities.This landmark approval removes a key regulatory hurdle and allows FEG to accelerate drilling within its priority strategic corridor - marking the first time the Indonesian Government has granted such authority over this highly prospective area.Supported by historical high-grade gold results and recent drilling success, Idenburg continues to demonstrate the scale and grade potential to emerge as one of South-East Asia's most compelling gold development opportunities.HIGHLIGHTS:- By Decree dated 11 March 2026 the Minister of Environment and Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia granted the "Approval of the Environmental Management Ability Statement of the Gold and its Associated Mineral Exploration Activities" in the Idenburg Project's Contract of Work area.- The Upaya Pengelolaan Lingkungan - Upaya Pemantauan Lingkungan (UKL-UPL) is approval by the Indonesian Government of the Company's planned Environmental Management Efforts (UKL) and Environmental Montioring Efforts (UPL). The approval includes the Company undertaking exploration covering an area of 8,950-ha within the Idenburg Project's tenement.- The 8,950-ha area that is the subject of the environmental approval covers the Idenburg's Project's core development corridor.- Environmental approval for advanced exploration unlocks the pathway to, operational licensing and future mine development.- Alongside the UKL-UPL, the Company is parallel-tracking its forestry permits, having lodged the Governor Recommendation application on 15 December 2025. This recommendation is a mandatory prerequisite to formally apply for the Persetujuan Penggunaan Kawasan Hutan (PPKH) (or "Borrow-Use") for the approved area contained in the UKL UPL with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Securing this regional endorsement is the final step required to lodge the PPKH and will allow the Company to continue its pathway to development of the Idenburg project.Managing Director & CEO Shane Menere commented: "Securing UKLUPL approval across more than 8,950 hectares at our flagship Idenburg Project marks a major inflection point for Far East Gold. With this key regulatory milestone now cleared, we can accelerate toward development with confidence. This approval strengthens our foothold in one of the world's most prospective gold provinces and is a crucial step to creating a successful pathway to development at Idenburg.CEO, Shane Menere has released a video discussing this announcement. Watch the video on our investor hub here:About Idenburg Gold ProjectThe Idenburg Project covers 95,280 ha under a 6th Generation CoW (Contract of Work), strategically located in the same province as world-class gold and copper deposits such as Grasberg mine (+70 Moz Au), Porgera Gold Mine (+7 Moz Au), Frieda River (20 Moz Au) and Ok Tedi Mine (20 Moz Au).The Idenburg Project has a 2012 JORC MRE Resource: 540,000 oz Au at 4.1 g/t and 468,000 oz Ag at 3.6 g/t. This JORC resource is from only 3 of the total 29 prospects identified. The total includes 14 high priority structural targets defined by satellite imagery. Drilling program is continuing into a Resource Expansion program at Sua and the Company has engaged SMG consulting to update the 2012 JORC MRE from recently completed holes KSD023 to KSD035 at the Sua Prospect.The project has direct access to infrastructure via the Trans-Papuan Highway, enhancing logistical efficiency for development. The Idenburg Project is strategically positioned within one of the world's most prolific gold and copper belts. Its large, underexplored landholding combined with an existing high-grade JORC resource and improving regulatory environment provides FEG with a clear pathway to value creation.*To view mineral estimates, tables and figures, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.