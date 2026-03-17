Moi Issues Precautionary Evacuation Guidelines For Workplaces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged employers and employees across Qatar to strictly follow precautionary evacuation guidelines in workplaces, emphasising that adherence to these protocols saves lives and strengthens overall public safety.

In a series of public notices shared on its official X account (@MOI_QatarEn), the ministry highlighted the critical importance of workplace safety instructions, particularly identifying emergency exits and evacuation routes. The campaign, launched yesterday, promotes a proactive safety culture that protects workers, visitors and the wider community from potential risks.

The centrepiece of the initiative is the newly detailed“Precautionary Evacuation Guidelines Manual at Workplace during the Emergency and Exceptional Situations.” Released through infographic posters and accompanied by explanatory visuals, the manual provides clear, step-by-step instructions tailored to Qatar's diverse work environments, from high-rise offices and commercial complexes to industrial sites.

Before any emergency occurs, the guidelines stress preparation. Employees are advised to familiarise themselves in advance with emergency exits and evacuation routes, know the designated assembly point outside the building, ensure corridors remain free of obstacles, locate safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, and fully adhere to establishment safety instructions.

When an evacuation alert is issued, whether through the National Emergency Alert System or designated safety officials, workers must immediately stop work, remain calm, leave the location using designated routes, avoid delaying evacuation to collect personal belongings, and assist colleagues, visitors, elderly individuals and people with disabilities.

During the actual evacuation process, the manual instructs individuals to proceed directly to the nearest emergency exit following directional signs, use stairs and never elevators, move calmly without running or pushing, stay low in case of smoke, and continue following instructions from safety officers.

Upon reaching the assembly point, personnel should proceed directly to the designated area, remain there until the headcount is completed, inform officials if anyone is still inside the building, and refrain from returning until authorities officially declare the danger has passed. In cases where leaving the site is impossible due to transportation issues, the manual states that the site's security and safety personnel must be notified to arrange appropriate measures.

The guidelines also address scenarios where full evacuation is not possible or when immediate danger arises mid-process. In such situations, individuals should move to the nearest safe location inside the building, close doors to reduce hazards, contact relevant authorities, stay away from glass facades, and await instructions from emergency teams. The manual explicitly reminds everyone:“Follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities or safety officers until guidance is given to resume evacuation or the danger is declared over.”

The ministry's notice further reinforced that identifying emergency exits and routes fosters a proactive safety culture.“Adhering to precautionary evacuation guidelines in workplaces helps protect lives and enhances public safety,” it stated, using the hashtag #MOIQatar.

The campaign comes amid Qatar's continued urban development and expanding workforce, where high-rise buildings and large-scale projects require robust emergency preparedness. By disseminating these detailed visual guides via social media and linking to, the MoI aims to embed safety awareness into everyday workplace routines.

Officials encouraged all establishments to integrate the manual into staff training programmes and display the infographics prominently. For further details, the public is directed to the ministry's website and social media channels.

The initiative underscores Qatar's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of occupational safety, ensuring that every workplace becomes a safer environment through preparedness, calm response and collective responsibility.