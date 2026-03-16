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Skipper Limited Launches Flowsafe CPVC Pipes Made With TEMPRITE® Technology Powered By Lubrizol
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 16th March 2026: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562| NSE: SKIPPER), a major piping solution producer in India, has announced the commercial introduction of Skipper FlowSafe® CPVC pipes created using TEMPRITE® Technology, powered by Lubrizol. The new product line introduces a world renowned CPVC material science in the Indian plumbing industry that is both safer, more durable and more functional in residential, commercial and infrastructure applications.
FlowSafe® CPVC pipes are manufactured using TEMPRITE® CPVC material from Lubrizol, the world-renowned standard in terms of reliability and performance in water delivery systems. The new range will satisfy the increasing need of plumbing solutions of high quality that can be used to provide safe drinking water, durable service and long-lasting in high temperature and pressure conditions.
With rising awareness around water quality and infrastructure reliability, the launch of FlowSafe® CPVC pipes reinforces the efforts of Skipper to offer hi-tech piping systems that guarantee cleaner water flow, robust plumbing systems and reduced life cycle maintenance expenses.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Pipes, said:“The launch of Skipper FlowSafe® CPVC pipes, manufactured using Temprite® CPVC technology from Lubrizol, reinforces Skipper's commitment to bringing global-standard plumbing solutions to the Indian market. By combining Lubrizol's world-renowned CPVC technology with Skipper's manufacturing excellence, we are introducing advanced piping systems designed to deliver superior safety, durability, and long-term performance. This initiative reinforces Skipper's focus on raising quality benchmarks while meeting the evolving needs of modern homes and infrastructure.”
Lubrizol, the inventor and global pioneer of CPVC technology, has set benchmarks in plumbing material innovation with millions of installations worldwide across residential, commercial and industrial projects over the past six decades. Introduction of Temprite ® CPVC material in the product line of Skipper also enhances the capacity of the company to offer international standards of plumbing performance to the Indian population.
Key Advantages of FlowSafe® CPVC Pipes
Skipper FlowSafe® CPVC pipes offer several advantages that make them suitable for modern plumbing requirements:
NSF-certified global-grade CPVC material for safe drinking water
Corrosion-resistant and microbial-resistant properties for hygienic water distribution
100% lead-free composition ensuring safer water supply
Superior heat and pressure resistance for reliable long-term performance
Low maintenance and longer lifecycle, making it a sustainable plumbing solution.
With the launch of FlowSafe® CPVC pipes, Skipper aims to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing polymer pipes market by offering premium technology-driven plumbing solutions for households, builders and infrastructure projects across India.
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Pipes is one of India's leading piping solution providers, serving the needs of plumbing, agriculture, borewell and infrastructure sectors. Known for its strong focus on innovation, engineering excellence and sustainability, Skipper has built a trusted reputation across India. The brand continues to expand its footprint with an aim to deliver smart, sustainable, and safe water systems for modern living.
With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity of Power Transmission & Distribution infrastructure. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.
About Lubrizol
Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and more than 7,000 employees around the world.
FlowSafe® CPVC pipes are manufactured using TEMPRITE® CPVC material from Lubrizol, the world-renowned standard in terms of reliability and performance in water delivery systems. The new range will satisfy the increasing need of plumbing solutions of high quality that can be used to provide safe drinking water, durable service and long-lasting in high temperature and pressure conditions.
With rising awareness around water quality and infrastructure reliability, the launch of FlowSafe® CPVC pipes reinforces the efforts of Skipper to offer hi-tech piping systems that guarantee cleaner water flow, robust plumbing systems and reduced life cycle maintenance expenses.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Pipes, said:“The launch of Skipper FlowSafe® CPVC pipes, manufactured using Temprite® CPVC technology from Lubrizol, reinforces Skipper's commitment to bringing global-standard plumbing solutions to the Indian market. By combining Lubrizol's world-renowned CPVC technology with Skipper's manufacturing excellence, we are introducing advanced piping systems designed to deliver superior safety, durability, and long-term performance. This initiative reinforces Skipper's focus on raising quality benchmarks while meeting the evolving needs of modern homes and infrastructure.”
Lubrizol, the inventor and global pioneer of CPVC technology, has set benchmarks in plumbing material innovation with millions of installations worldwide across residential, commercial and industrial projects over the past six decades. Introduction of Temprite ® CPVC material in the product line of Skipper also enhances the capacity of the company to offer international standards of plumbing performance to the Indian population.
Key Advantages of FlowSafe® CPVC Pipes
Skipper FlowSafe® CPVC pipes offer several advantages that make them suitable for modern plumbing requirements:
NSF-certified global-grade CPVC material for safe drinking water
Corrosion-resistant and microbial-resistant properties for hygienic water distribution
100% lead-free composition ensuring safer water supply
Superior heat and pressure resistance for reliable long-term performance
Low maintenance and longer lifecycle, making it a sustainable plumbing solution.
With the launch of FlowSafe® CPVC pipes, Skipper aims to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing polymer pipes market by offering premium technology-driven plumbing solutions for households, builders and infrastructure projects across India.
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Pipes is one of India's leading piping solution providers, serving the needs of plumbing, agriculture, borewell and infrastructure sectors. Known for its strong focus on innovation, engineering excellence and sustainability, Skipper has built a trusted reputation across India. The brand continues to expand its footprint with an aim to deliver smart, sustainable, and safe water systems for modern living.
With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity of Power Transmission & Distribution infrastructure. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.
About Lubrizol
Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and more than 7,000 employees around the world.
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