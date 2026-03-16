Accelerated Technology Commercialization Drives High-Growth Performance, Qunabox Group Leads The AI Interactive Marketing Track



HONG KONG, Mar 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – As the integration of artificial intelligence technology with physical consumption scenarios enters a deeper stage, a dual revolution in business efficiency and consumer experience is unfolding. As a leader in China's AI interactive marketing services sector, Qunabox Group (00917 ) has achieved both rapid performance growth and a turnaround to profitability by leveraging its innovative business model of "technology middleware platform + multi-business synergy + global scenario deployment", setting a new benchmark for the digital transformation of the industry. AI-Powered Marketing Services, Building a Dual-Engine Model of "Technology + Data" At the core of Qunabox Group's business model is the creation of a technology-driven, end-to-end value closed loop that upgrades AI from a single functional tool to a core engine embedded throughout the entire consumer journey. Marketing services, as the Group's core business segment, has developed a dual-engine model of "standardization + value-added services", which continuously optimizes revenue quality and gross profit structure. In terms of service model, the Group has deeply covered key consumer sectors such as food and beverages, daily necessities, new energy vehicles and household appliances. With a high-quality, stable and diversified brand customer base as its foundation, the Group keeps deepening cooperation with major clients by expanding service scenarios and optimizing product portfolio, thus achieving simultaneous growth in both the number of clients and the value generated per client. In terms of product innovation, the Group takes technological R&D as the key driver, enabling AI to act as the "execution agent" throughout the end-to-end marketing value chain. The upgraded AI digital human shopping assistant, equipped with cross-sensory intent recognition and high-precision 3D modeling, delivers precise personalized recommendations and elevates user experience. The newly launched AI holographic marketing cabinet creates immersive display scenarios for high-intelligence products, restructuring the interaction mode of offline marketing. Meanwhile, the AI Agent marketing workstation enables closed-loop management across the entire process from content planning to performance tracking, raising marketing execution efficiency and precision to a new level. In the meantime, the implementation of the AIGC marketing resource library and the marketing selling points database for beverages and snack foods has made data value the core support for marketing decision-making, forming a new marketing service model driven by the dual wheels of "technology + data" and further consolidating the Group's leading position in the field of AI interactive marketing. Global Layout in Innovative Tracks, R&D Innovation to Build Solid Barriers Lifestyle and innovative businesses have injected long-term growth momentum into the Group's business model. Focusing on "AI + Lifestyle", the Group has proactively explored emerging markets, with key focus on the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia where the demand for high-quality technology-enabled experiential consumption is robust. An overseas business department has been established to achieve end-to-end localized operation and management. At present, the AI indoor entertainment space has completed preliminary preparation and successfully obtained relevant business licenses in Dubai and Singapore. From the validation of localized models to the integration of software and hardware systems, and from the building of professional teams to the development of content ecosystem, the Group has realized cross-cultural and multilingual adaptation of its AI technologies through refined operation and management. This has allowed its "AI + consumption scenarios" business model to expand beyond domestic markets, providing innovative solutions for the upgrading of global consumer markets. In addition, other service businesses including IT system development leverage the Group's technological reserves and first-mover advantages in AI applications to undertake technology development demands from industrial clients. These businesses have become an important extension of the commercialization of the Group's technological capabilities, further enriching the Group's revenue structure. In building technological barriers, Qunabox Group deeply integrates R&D innovation with intellectual property protection. The number of software copyrights registered in China and patents held by the Group has increased to 173 and 22 respectively, with an additional 133 patents currently under application, making technological innovation a solid guarantee for the sustainable development of the Group's business model. At present, the integration of artificial intelligence and physical consumption is entering a phase of accelerated large-scale implementation. With its business model centered on "AI + Consumption Scenarios", Qunabox Group has not only achieved high-quality development for itself, but also reshaped the value creation model of the consumer industry. Looking ahead, Qunabox Group will continue to deepen its technological advantages and service capabilities, advance strategic industrial mergers and acquisitions, and optimize its AI-powered experiential consumption business model. By leveraging the synergy of new technologies, new scenarios and new markets, the Group aims to build a cross-regional, end-to-end AI lifestyle platform. It will keep driving industry innovation and progress, creating commercial value for brand clients, delivering new experiences for consumers, and generating long-term value for shareholders and society.

