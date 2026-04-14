Seema Pahwa Posts Picture With Husband Manoj Pahwa On 39Th Engagement Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) It has been 39 years since they got engaged in 1987, and to mark the occasion, acclaimed actress Seema Pahwa shared a photograph with her renowned husband, Manoj Pahwa.

Seema took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself with her husband. In the image, the couple is seen standing together and smiling at the camera.

“Was engaged today 1987,” she wrote as the caption.

The couple reportedly met in 1984. They featured in a play titled Aadhe Adhure, and during this time, they started having a feeling attachment towards each other. Seema and Manoj have two children Manukriti Pahwa and Mayank Pahwa.

Mayank married Sanah Kapur whereas in September 2023 Manukriti Pahwa married Ruhaan Kapoor, both siblings being children of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak Kapur.

Manoj's latest OTT work included“Single Papa”. Single Papa also stars Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as“work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him.

He was also seen in Perfect Family, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Seema and Girija Oak eight-episode show blends humor and drama while exploring family dynamics, emotional well-being, and the use of therapy to navigate conflicts.

In films, he was seen in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer“Assi”. The courtroom drama revolves around an unexplained sexual assault case. An investigator and defense team fight to reveal shocking truths hidden beneath statistics and uncover the human cost behind the headlines.

Meanwhile, Seema was seen in the 2025 film“Bhool Chuk Maaf”, which also features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film follows Ranjan, a Varanasi man trapped in a time loop on his wedding day because he broke a promise to God regarding a corruptly acquired government job.