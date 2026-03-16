Atrato Onsite Energy Is To Rebrand To Finlight After A Milestone Transaction That Creates Europe's Leading Distributed Generation Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and MADRID, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrato Onsite Energy announces today the merger with Finlight to create one of the largest specialist energy providers to the commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential markets in Europe. The newly consolidated business will operate under the Finlight brand and will be headquartered in the UK. It will continue to be supported by majority shareholder Brookfield, a leading global investment firm with 46GW of installed capacity, and Real Asset Investment Management, a dedicated infrastructure investor.

The combined business will have a total installed and in construction capacity of c.700 MW across 815 C&I plants, as well as 23,000 residential solar and battery systems in the UK, Spain and Portugal. Finlight's customers include individual homeowners as well as a number of leading global businesses, including Amazon, Bentley, Gestamp, Nissan, Tesco, and Valeo. By 2030, Finlight aims to invest over £2 billion in the distributed generation market taking the company's total installed capacity to over 2 GW. This growth will be driven organically with the optionality to pursue small add-ons to consolidate a highly fragmented market. Finlight will initially focus on its core markets in the UK, Spain and Portugal, but will look to expand into new core European markets in parallel.

The merger was borne out of both companies' shared focus on offering customers an alternative to the traditional centralised energy generation market, enabling access to renewable energy systems that are located close to the point of consumption. This reduces energy costs by c.25% and increases energy security for consumers.

Finlight will be led by Gurpreet Gujral (CEO), Mateo Andrada (CIO) and Miguel Ángel Bermejo (CFO) alongside a team of over 80 employees based in the UK and Spain. The team will continue to be single-minded in offering customers clean and economically priced energy that is generated onsite. Finlight's overall offering is simple: it fully funds the upfront installation of solar and battery systems, and in return customers commit to a long-term agreement to purchase clean electricity at a fixed price that is lower than their current electricity bills; delivering immediate savings with no upfront cost. This is possible due to the grid charges saved as a result of being behind-the-meter.

Gurpreet Gujral, CEO of Finlight, said:“The consolidation of two leading behind-the-meter specialists positions Finlight as Europe's leading distributed generation energy company. Centralised power stations have dominated energy markets for a century but increased electrification is reshaping electricity demand. This requires smaller, more flexible power stations located closer to where energy is used. With thousands of solar systems operating across Europe, we are proud to lead this transition.”

Mateo Andrada, CIO of Finlight, and Miguel Ángel Bermejo, CFO of Finlight, said: "We believe that the momentum of our growth, combined with operational excellence and innovation, will enable us to deliver sustainable and competitive energy solutions to our clients. This commitment drives us to continue investing in talent, technology, and new opportunities to enable future success in the business."

John Rowland, Partner at RAIM, said:“We have long believed that generating power closer to where it is consumed is fundamental to a more efficient, resilient and decarbonised energy system. The combination of Atrato Onsite Energy and Finlight creates a market-leading platform that is exceptionally well positioned to lead that transition across Europe.”

Ignacio Paz-Ares, Managing Partner and Deputy Chief Investment Officer in Brookfield's Energy Group said:“Finlight's leading platform of distributed generation helps ease grid congestion – something we can support governments with – and accelerate deployment timelines to reduce reliance on constrained transmission networks. We look forward to working closely with the Finlight team to support their growth over the coming years.”

Contact: Finlight UK. Christopher Fearon. ...

About Finlight

Finlight is a pan-European independent power producer that focuses on generating clean energy to corporates and households at or close to the point of consumption. It operates across the value chain: funding, developing, building, contracting, financing and managing solar and battery assets in-house. It currently has c. 700MW of solar capacity in its portfolio across over 20,000 individual sites in the UK, Spain and Portugal. Finlight is a Brookfield Renewables portfolio company.

Distributed generation is a behind-the-meter solution that connects the energy generated directly into the point of consumption, thereby reducing the burden on the grid network. This approach is widely recognized as the most competitive and effective method of generating and procuring energy. It delivers immediate economic, environmental, and reliability impact while supporting national and corporate decarbonization goals.