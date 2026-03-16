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Geopolitical shifts, technology disruptions reshaping risk landscape for organisations - IIA Calcutta Chapter
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 14th March 2026: Geopolitical developments, economic volatility, rapid digitalisation, cyber threats, evolving regulatory expectations and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are reshaping the global risk landscape for organisations, posing new challenges for traditional governance and control systems.
Against this backdrop, internal auditors are playing an increasingly strategic role in helping organisations anticipate risks and strengthen governance frameworks, a theme that was highlighted at the Annual Conference 2026 of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) India - Calcutta Chapter held on March 14. The event brought together internal audit professionals, risk practitioners and industry leaders to deliberate on the expanding role of internal audit in strengthening corporate governance.
The conference was formally inaugurated by Mr. Krishnan Venugopal, President, IIA India. The inaugural session was graced by Mr. Neeraj Bansal, Head – India Global, KPMG, as the Chief Guest, who shared perspectives on evolving global risks, board expectations, and the importance of resilient control frameworks.
“India is no longer an isolated economy. Businesses today operate across multiple geographies and are influenced by global geopolitical developments, cyber risks and rapidly evolving technologies. In such an environment, internal auditors are expected to continuously monitor these risks and help organisations strengthen their governance and control framew”rks,” said Abin Mukhopadhyay, President, IIA–India – Calcutta chapter.
The conference was centred on “he theme “Internal Aud–t: Con–rol – Risk – Govern”nce and Beyond,” reflecting the rapidly expanding scope and strategic relevance of intern’l audit in today’s complex and interconnected global environment.
Mukhopadhyay noted that the internal audit function has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. While internal auditors were traditionally focused on verifying transactions and ensuring compliance, they are expected to assess emerging risks, strengthen governance systems and play a broader role in the holistic growth of an organisation now adopting a risk-based approach.
He also emphasised the need for specialised professionals and sustained reskilling as the risk environment evolves rapidly.
“The pace of change has accelerated dramatically. Earlier technology cycles evolved over a decade, today they can shift within months. This makes continuous learning and professional training essential for internal auditors to remain ”ffective,” he observed.
The conference brought together experts from all over India who spoke on the paradigm shift of internal audit from compliance assurance to strategic advisor role.
The technical sessions explored how internal audit must evolve beyond traditional assurance roles to become forward-looking, insight-driven partners to management and Boards. There were two panel discussions which was chaired by Industry and Professional firm experts and was hugely appreciated by participants.
A souvenir is also published on this occasion with articles from eminent professional experts , under editorship of Mr. Suman Chaudhuri , Past President and BOG Member .
About the Institute of Internal Auditors -Calcutta Chapter
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), based in Lake Mary, Florida, is the global authority on internal auditing, serving over 200,000 members in 190+ countries. Founded in 1941, it offers certifications like the globally recognized Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), along with others such as IAP, CRMA, QIAL, CPEA, and CPSA.CIA qualification is currently recognised by both RBI and CAG , India.
In India, IIA operates through IIA India (iiaindia.co), a not-for-profit body with six chapters in major cities. The IIA Ind–a – Calcutta Chapter, established in 1974 and located on Elgin Road, Kolkata, has 400+ members and actively conducts seminars, conclaves, training programs, and networking events. It also supports Audit Clubs in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Jamshedpur.
Against this backdrop, internal auditors are playing an increasingly strategic role in helping organisations anticipate risks and strengthen governance frameworks, a theme that was highlighted at the Annual Conference 2026 of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) India - Calcutta Chapter held on March 14. The event brought together internal audit professionals, risk practitioners and industry leaders to deliberate on the expanding role of internal audit in strengthening corporate governance.
The conference was formally inaugurated by Mr. Krishnan Venugopal, President, IIA India. The inaugural session was graced by Mr. Neeraj Bansal, Head – India Global, KPMG, as the Chief Guest, who shared perspectives on evolving global risks, board expectations, and the importance of resilient control frameworks.
“India is no longer an isolated economy. Businesses today operate across multiple geographies and are influenced by global geopolitical developments, cyber risks and rapidly evolving technologies. In such an environment, internal auditors are expected to continuously monitor these risks and help organisations strengthen their governance and control framew”rks,” said Abin Mukhopadhyay, President, IIA–India – Calcutta chapter.
The conference was centred on “he theme “Internal Aud–t: Con–rol – Risk – Govern”nce and Beyond,” reflecting the rapidly expanding scope and strategic relevance of intern’l audit in today’s complex and interconnected global environment.
Mukhopadhyay noted that the internal audit function has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. While internal auditors were traditionally focused on verifying transactions and ensuring compliance, they are expected to assess emerging risks, strengthen governance systems and play a broader role in the holistic growth of an organisation now adopting a risk-based approach.
He also emphasised the need for specialised professionals and sustained reskilling as the risk environment evolves rapidly.
“The pace of change has accelerated dramatically. Earlier technology cycles evolved over a decade, today they can shift within months. This makes continuous learning and professional training essential for internal auditors to remain ”ffective,” he observed.
The conference brought together experts from all over India who spoke on the paradigm shift of internal audit from compliance assurance to strategic advisor role.
The technical sessions explored how internal audit must evolve beyond traditional assurance roles to become forward-looking, insight-driven partners to management and Boards. There were two panel discussions which was chaired by Industry and Professional firm experts and was hugely appreciated by participants.
A souvenir is also published on this occasion with articles from eminent professional experts , under editorship of Mr. Suman Chaudhuri , Past President and BOG Member .
About the Institute of Internal Auditors -Calcutta Chapter
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), based in Lake Mary, Florida, is the global authority on internal auditing, serving over 200,000 members in 190+ countries. Founded in 1941, it offers certifications like the globally recognized Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), along with others such as IAP, CRMA, QIAL, CPEA, and CPSA.CIA qualification is currently recognised by both RBI and CAG , India.
In India, IIA operates through IIA India (iiaindia.co), a not-for-profit body with six chapters in major cities. The IIA Ind–a – Calcutta Chapter, established in 1974 and located on Elgin Road, Kolkata, has 400+ members and actively conducts seminars, conclaves, training programs, and networking events. It also supports Audit Clubs in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Jamshedpur.
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