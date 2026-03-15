Comedian Zakir Khan Appears In Hospital Robe In Brother's Vlog, Fans Worry About Health

MENAFN - Live Mint) Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has sparked concern among fans after appearing in hospital robes in a recent vlog posted by his brother, Arbaaz Khan.

The video, shared as part of Arbaaz Khan's Ramzan vlog series, offers a glimpse into Zakir's stay at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The brief appearance quickly caught the attention of fans online, many of whom began asking questions about the comedian's health.

Zakir's hospital appearance comes shortly after he stepped away from work and social media, citing health issues and the need to take a break.

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In the vlog, Arbaaz shows snippets of Zakir resting in a private room at the hospital. Dressed in a pink hospital robe, the comedian appears relaxed as he watches a cricket match with friends and family.

The clip shows Zakir following the India vs England World Cup match from last week. When Arbaaz asks him how he is feeling, Zakir responds with humour.

“Match abhi fasa hua hai,” he says, referring to the tense state of the game rather than his health.

While the light-hearted moment reflects the comedian's trademark wit, fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages expressing concern.

Fans express concern online

Several viewers asked about Zakir's condition after noticing him in hospital attire.

One user commented,“Kia hua Zakir Bhai ko?? (What happened to Zakir Bhai?)” while others wrote messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

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Zakir Khan, known for his relatable storytelling and humour, has built a massive fan following through his stand-up specials, live shows and online content. His sudden break from work earlier this year had already raised questions among fans.

Zakir Khan had earlier announced break for health reasons

During one of his recent live performances, Zakir addressed the audience about his decision to step back from work for a while.

Speaking candidly about his plans, the comedian said he intends to prioritise his health and personal life before returning fully to the stage.

“It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” Zakir said.

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He had also shared a similar message on Instagram, explaining that his upcoming shows would be special.

According to the comedian, all performances scheduled until June 20 will be treated as a celebration with fans before he takes an extended break.

A beloved voice in Indian stand-up comedy

Zakir Khan rose to fame through his distinctive storytelling style and memorable catchphrases. His shows and comedy specials, including Tathastu, Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi, have made him one of India's most popular stand-up performers.

Over the years, he has also ventured into acting and hosting, further expanding his presence in India's entertainment industry.