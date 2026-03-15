Drone Attacks US-Italian Military Base In Kuwait

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Il Sole 24 Or, citing the Chief of the Italian Defense General Staff, General Luciano Portolano, according to Ukrinform.

"Early this morning, the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, which hosts American and Italian personnel and equipment, was targeted by a drone, which hit the shelter where an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Italian Air Operational Group was located, and it was destroyed," Portolano said on X.

The destroyed MQ-9A Predator UAV had been used for reconnaissance and surveillance missions as part of the coalition against ISIS. It remained at the base "to ensure continuity of operations," Portolano added.

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He confirmed that Italian personnel were safe at the time of the attack. The Italian Air Operational Group had previously been reduced due to changes in the regional security situation.

"The personnel remaining at the base are engaged in carrying out the mission's core tasks," Portolano noted.

In recent days, the Ali Al Salem base had been targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian military. During attacks in March, logistical and operational infrastructure, fuel reserves, and two Italian F2000 fighter jets were damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 12, Kuwait International Airport was struck by several drones.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iranian regime targets. Following this, Iran attacked American bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Italy does not plan to join U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, instead seeking to help resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.