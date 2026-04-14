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Trump Refuses to Apologize to Pope Amid Iran War Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has refused to apologize to Pope Leo following his recent public criticism of the head of the Catholic Church, amid growing disagreement over US policy toward Iran.
Trump had earlier posted on social media, criticizing the pope’s positions on crime and foreign policy and suggesting that the first American pontiff was elected in part due to political considerations involving the United States.
When asked whether he would apologize, Trump rejected the idea, insisting that his remarks were justified.
"No, I don't, because Pope Leo said things that are wrong."
He added that the pope had taken a critical stance on US actions related to Iran, arguing that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities remains essential.
"He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result," he told reporters outside the Oval Office. "He's very weak on crime and other things. I'm just responding to Pope Leo."
In a separate interview, Trump reiterated his position, stating that the pope was “wrong on the issues” and should avoid involvement in political matters.
He also claimed that his administration has done more for the Catholic Church than any US government in the past century, pointing to support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump added that he does not intend to contact the pope directly and said any potential visit by Pope Leo to the United States would be a personal decision.
Trump had earlier posted on social media, criticizing the pope’s positions on crime and foreign policy and suggesting that the first American pontiff was elected in part due to political considerations involving the United States.
When asked whether he would apologize, Trump rejected the idea, insisting that his remarks were justified.
"No, I don't, because Pope Leo said things that are wrong."
He added that the pope had taken a critical stance on US actions related to Iran, arguing that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities remains essential.
"He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result," he told reporters outside the Oval Office. "He's very weak on crime and other things. I'm just responding to Pope Leo."
In a separate interview, Trump reiterated his position, stating that the pope was “wrong on the issues” and should avoid involvement in political matters.
He also claimed that his administration has done more for the Catholic Church than any US government in the past century, pointing to support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump added that he does not intend to contact the pope directly and said any potential visit by Pope Leo to the United States would be a personal decision.
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