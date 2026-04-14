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Italian PM Condemns Trump Remarks About Pope as Unacceptable
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly criticized comments made by US President Donald Trump about Pope Leo, describing them as unacceptable and emphasizing the Pope’s role as a religious leader who should not be targeted politically.
In a statement released on Monday, Meloni said the head of the Catholic Church has a duty to call for peace and speak out against war, and that such a role should be respected.
“The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and normal that he should call for peace and condemn all forms of war,” she said, according to reports.
Her remarks followed a series of social media posts and public comments by Trump in which he sharply criticized the pope’s positions on foreign policy and crime, while also accusing him of being politically biased in relation to ongoing international conflicts.
Trump further argued that he disagreed with the pope’s stance on issues involving Iran and other global security matters, intensifying the public dispute.
The exchange has sparked widespread reactions in Italy and among political figures, highlighting tensions between political leaders and the Vatican amid broader international disputes.
In a statement released on Monday, Meloni said the head of the Catholic Church has a duty to call for peace and speak out against war, and that such a role should be respected.
“The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and normal that he should call for peace and condemn all forms of war,” she said, according to reports.
Her remarks followed a series of social media posts and public comments by Trump in which he sharply criticized the pope’s positions on foreign policy and crime, while also accusing him of being politically biased in relation to ongoing international conflicts.
Trump further argued that he disagreed with the pope’s stance on issues involving Iran and other global security matters, intensifying the public dispute.
The exchange has sparked widespread reactions in Italy and among political figures, highlighting tensions between political leaders and the Vatican amid broader international disputes.
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