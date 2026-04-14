CM Chandrababu Naidu Writes To All Mps From Andhra Pradesh To Support Women's Quota Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the heads of political parties in the state and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members from the state seeking their support in Parliament for the Women's Reservation Bill.

He has requested them to extend their support to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Constitution Amendment Bill, which aims to implement 33 per cent reservations starting from the 2029 elections.

The national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that he has appealed to them to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to provide one-third reservations for women in Parliament and Assemblies.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that the introduction of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in Parliament on April 16 will be a historic milestone in Indian democracy.

He believes that 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will contribute to women's empowerment as well as the nation's progress.

The Chief Minister addressed letters to Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan, BJP state President P.V.N. Madhav, YSR Congress President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, state Congress President Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, CPI state Secretary G. Eswaraiah, and CPI(M) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

CM Naidu wrote that with the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' coming before Parliament, a decades-old dream is finally becoming a reality. This marks a monumental stride towards achieving equality and establishing a legacy that will endure forever in India's democracy.

“The allocation of one-third of the seats in legislative bodies to women - a measure unparalleled in any other nation across the globe - is an occasion that fills every Indian with immense pride. It is truly gratifying to witness our aspirations regarding women's empowerment finally taking concrete shape,” reads the letter.

The TDP chief thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people, especially the women of Andhra Pradesh.

“I have always held a firm conviction that true progress can only be realised when women's participation in government, administration, and legislative bodies is significantly enhanced. The development of society is inextricably linked to ensuring that women are accorded their rightful place. It is my firm belief that women must play a pivotal role in the progress of both the state and the nation. The impact women are demonstrating across sectors, including education, healthcare, research, technology, sports, defence, industry, commerce, and services, is truly extraordinary. Through sheer hard work and unwavering dedication to duty, women today are proving their mettle in every single field,” wrote the CM.

"I am writing this letter with a deep sense of responsibility, on behalf of our daughters, to urge that a united voice be raised regarding the issue of women's reservations. It is imperative that all political parties and Members of Parliament unanimously extend their support to this cause. Let us all consider it a privilege - a stroke of good fortune - to have this opportunity to honour the women of our households and the women of our nation. Let no one miss the chance to be a part of this sacred moment. I earnestly urge everyone to extend their wholehearted support toward bringing into effect the legislation that grants women one-third representation in our legislative bodies,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu wrote that as a nation that reveres Mother India, all 1.4 billion Indians must stand ready for these momentous occasion - moments dedicated to paying homage to 'Nari Shakti' (women's power).

“This legislation transcends politics; it is a matter concerning the dignity and honor of our nation. Every political party and every Member of Parliament must leave their indelible mark on this historic decision. I appeal to everyone to collectively extend their support to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Central Government in the implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam',” he added.