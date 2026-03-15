BJP Will Win Assam With A Comfortable Majority: IANS-Matrize Opinion Poll​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The battle for Assam is expected to be in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as people remain largely satisfied with the Himanta Biswa Sarma government and are likely to vote him back to power, according to the IANS-Matrize Opinion polls.​

According to the Opinion poll, the ruling BJP government is seen dismissing any anti-incumbency wave and returning to power with a comfortable majority.​

The survey forecasts a whopping 96-98-seat mandate for the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly elections.​

The findings, which come minutes after the pronouncement of the election schedule in the Eastern state, show others and independents bagging a moderate share of the polling percentage, but not enough to be a decisive factor in government formation.​

According to the IANS-Matrize Survey, the BJP is seen grabbing a vote share of 43-44 per cent, effectively translating into 96-98 seats.​

On the other hand, Congress, the main challenger, is seen doing better but falling short of posing any threat to the ruling dispensation. It is projected to get 39-40 per cent vote share and secure victory in about 26-28 seats in the 140-member Assembly.​

Earlier in the day, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced polling dates for 4 states and 1 Union Territory (UT) – Puducherry.​

Assam will see a single-phase election on April 9, along with Kerala, and the results will be declared on May 4.​

Moments after the declaration of poll dates, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his social media account to share his first reaction.​

“Yato dharmastato jayah,” he said in a post on X, which means where there is righteousness, there is victory.​

Meanwhile, the electoral battleground in Assam remains fierce. Chief Minister Himanta Sarma is eyeing a second term in power, while the Congress, led by Gaurav Gogoi, is hoping for a breakthrough. The state has witnessed intense political activity in the past few days and months, as the grand old party saw a couple of exits by veterans, including Bhupen Borah.​