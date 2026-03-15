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Formula 1 Postpones Bahrain, Saudi Grands Prix
(MENAFN) Formula 1 announced early Sunday that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not be staged in April as originally planned. The decision comes amid intensifying tensions across the Middle East linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
According to an official statement, organizers reviewed multiple possible solutions before concluding that no substitute races would be arranged for the April slot.
“The Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 ACADEMY rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times. The decision has been taken in full consultation with the FIA (Federal Internationale de l‘Automobile) and respective promoters,” the statement explained.
Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula One Group, acknowledged that the call was challenging but necessary considering the current circumstances in the Middle East.
“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, head of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile.
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, chief executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, voiced his backing for the sport’s ruling. He also expressed appreciation to the FIA and the broader Formula 1 community, adding that Bahrain eagerly anticipates welcoming spectators again once the championship returns.
Meanwhile, Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal—chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company—said the Kingdom accepts Formula 1’s decision regarding the 2026 calendar and reaffirmed its ongoing collaboration with the racing series.
According to an official statement, organizers reviewed multiple possible solutions before concluding that no substitute races would be arranged for the April slot.
“The Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 ACADEMY rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times. The decision has been taken in full consultation with the FIA (Federal Internationale de l‘Automobile) and respective promoters,” the statement explained.
Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula One Group, acknowledged that the call was challenging but necessary considering the current circumstances in the Middle East.
“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, head of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile.
Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, chief executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, voiced his backing for the sport’s ruling. He also expressed appreciation to the FIA and the broader Formula 1 community, adding that Bahrain eagerly anticipates welcoming spectators again once the championship returns.
Meanwhile, Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal—chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company—said the Kingdom accepts Formula 1’s decision regarding the 2026 calendar and reaffirmed its ongoing collaboration with the racing series.
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