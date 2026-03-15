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Iraq Launches Emergency Flights to Bring Citizens Home
(MENAFN) Iraqi Airways announced early Sunday that it has begun evacuating Iraqi nationals stranded overseas, returning them home amid escalating regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.
According to reports, the national carrier has initiated special flights to bring citizens back from various countries. One aircraft departed from Ankara Esenboga International Airport en route to Cairo International Airport to evacuate Iraqis stranded in Egypt.
The airline stated that evacuees will subsequently be flown to the northern Saudi city of Arar via an “exceptional air bridge,” from where they will continue their journey by land through the Arar Border Crossing to reach Iraqi territory.
Since February 28, Israel and the US have conducted military operations against Iran, resulting in approximately 1,300 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several security officials. Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel.
In addition, Tehran has targeted what it describes as US interests in multiple Arab nations, causing both casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, actions that have drawn condemnation from the affected countries.
According to reports, the national carrier has initiated special flights to bring citizens back from various countries. One aircraft departed from Ankara Esenboga International Airport en route to Cairo International Airport to evacuate Iraqis stranded in Egypt.
The airline stated that evacuees will subsequently be flown to the northern Saudi city of Arar via an “exceptional air bridge,” from where they will continue their journey by land through the Arar Border Crossing to reach Iraqi territory.
Since February 28, Israel and the US have conducted military operations against Iran, resulting in approximately 1,300 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several security officials. Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel.
In addition, Tehran has targeted what it describes as US interests in multiple Arab nations, causing both casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, actions that have drawn condemnation from the affected countries.
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