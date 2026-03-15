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Iran Permits Indian Ships to Navigate Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Amid escalating Middle East tensions, certain India-flagged vessels have been permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s ambassador to New Delhi, Mohammad Fathali.
"Yes, we have allowed some ships to pass through Hormuz, but we can't tell how many at this moment... Iran and India have historical relations and common interests," Fathali said during a speech at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi.
Indian officials confirmed that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, transporting a combined 92,712 metric tons of LPG, successfully crossed the strait early Saturday. According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a senior official from India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, 22 Indian vessels with 611 seafarers are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region.
The decision to allow Indian vessels safe passage came shortly after Narendra Modi spoke with Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, on Thursday.
Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since March 1 following joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Feb. 28, which reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure.
"Yes, we have allowed some ships to pass through Hormuz, but we can't tell how many at this moment... Iran and India have historical relations and common interests," Fathali said during a speech at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi.
Indian officials confirmed that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, transporting a combined 92,712 metric tons of LPG, successfully crossed the strait early Saturday. According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a senior official from India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, 22 Indian vessels with 611 seafarers are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region.
The decision to allow Indian vessels safe passage came shortly after Narendra Modi spoke with Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, on Thursday.
Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since March 1 following joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Feb. 28, which reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure.
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