Weather Outlook: Unsettled Conditions And Incoming Cold Front

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amma, Mar. 14 (Petra) - The Kingdom is forecast to remain under the influence of atmospheric instability on Saturday, with meteorologists warning of localized flash floods and significant visibility reductions due to blowing dust.The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that a mix of sun and clouds would be accompanied by scattered rain across various parts of the kingdom. Showers are expected to intensify in northern, central, and eastern regions, where isolated thunderstorms and small hail are likely.Westerly to southwesterly winds are forecast to reach speeds of 50 km/h (31 mph), with stronger gusts expected in open desert areas.Conditions are expected to deteriorate further on Sunday as a cold, moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system moves into the eastern Mediterranean. The front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures and more persistent rainfall, particularly in the northern and central highlands.Monday will see a slight recovery in mercury levels, though light morning showers may linger in the north. By Tuesday, high pressure is expected to build across the region, bringing sunny skies and a significant warming trend.In the capital, temperatures on Saturday are expected to peak at 17 C in East Amman and 15 C in the west, falling to lows of 9 C and 7 C respectively overnight. The Jordan Valley and the port city of Aqaba remain the warmest areas, with daytime highs reaching up to 26 C.