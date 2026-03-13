The Correct Selection Of Galvanized And Ungalvanized Steel Wire Rope
|Index
|Galvanized steel wire rope
|Ungalvanized (bright) steel wire rope
|Corrosion resistance
|Extremely strong (suitable for humid and salt spray environments)
|Poor (extremely reliant on lubricating oil for protection)
|Tensile strength
|Slight loss (may occur during the hot-dip galvanizing process)
|Maintain the highest original strength of steel
|Abrasion resistance
|Good, but corrosion resistance decreases after the zinc layer wears down
|Excellent, suitable for high-speed friction operations
|Initial cost
|Higher (additional plating process)
|Lower
|Maintenance frequency
|Lower
|High (requires regular oiling to prevent rust)
3. Correct Matching of Application Scenarios
3.1 Priority Scenarios for Using:
(1)Marine and Port Engineering: Long-term exposure to salt spray and high humidity environments.
(2)Long-term Fixed Anchoring: Such as cable-stayed bridge cables and communication tower guy wires, where frequent lubrication is inconvenient.
(3)Agricultural and Outdoor Lifting: Manual hoists or small cranes exposed to rain and variable weather conditions.
(4)Safety and Lifesaving Facilities: Such as lifeboat launching devices.
3.2 Scenarios where is preferred:
(1)Indoor cranes/overhead rigs: In controlled and dry environments, wear primarily comes from frequent pulley travel.
(2)Elevator systems: Require extremely high operational smoothness and fatigue life, and are located within sealed shafts.
(3)Oil drilling lines: Although the environment is harsh, the high intensity of operations means the ropes typically reach their mechanical wear limit before rusting, and they are continuously coated with specialized grease during operation.
(4)High-speed traction: Industrial automated production lines with strict requirements for friction stability.
4. Key Decision Considerations: The Role of Lubrication
A common misconception is that galvanized ropes don't require lubrication. In fact:
While the zinc coating of galvanized rope provides corrosion protection, internal lubrication reduces friction between the wires; the two work synergistically.
The lifespan of ungalvanized rope depends almost entirely on the integrity of the lubricating film. Once the lubricant dries out, internal corrosion can cause the wire rope to suddenly break even when it appears intact, posing a significant danger.
5. Conclusion
Selection Logic Recommendation:
If corrosion is the primary threat to scrapping (e.g., open-air, near-shore), always choose galvanized steel wire rope.
If mechanical wear and bending fatigue are the main issues (e.g., frequently operating indoor cranes), and good regular maintenance conditions are available, ungalvanized steel wire rope offers better cost-effectiveness and performance.
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