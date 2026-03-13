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ACE ROBOTICS Open-Sources Real-Time Generative World Model Kairos 3.0-4B
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - ACE ROBOTICS announced the open-source release of Kairos 3.0-4B, the industry's first native world model for embodied intelligence to realize unified "multi-modal understanding-generation-prediction" within a single architecture. As the technical cornerstone of the company's "Human-Centric" ACE Embodied Intelligence R&D Paradigm, Kairos 3.0-4B is designed from the ground up for real-world robotic operation - integrating physical laws, human behavior, and real robot actions to deliver physics-consistent deep understanding of the real world.
The prevailing approach to embodied world models has largely involved retrofitting general-purpose large language or vision models with motion interfaces. Kairos 3.0-4B takes a fundamentally different path. Rather than appending motion capabilities onto existing model architectures, it is built from the architectural level around the fundamental physical and causal laws that govern real-world environments, constructing a unified world-understanding framework capable of cross-embodiment generalization. By embedding causal reasoning chains directly into its decision-making process, the model transcends behavioral imitation and achieves what ACE ROBOTICS defines as physical-level deep understanding - enabling robots to not only know what to do, but to understand why. Its core breakthrough lies in the deep integration of three categories of data: real robot interaction data, structured human behavioral data, and chain-of-thought reasoning data, effectively breaking down multi-source data barriers and significantly improving the reuse efficiency of real-world data.
A landmark achievement of this release is Kairos 3.0-4B's real-time edge deployment capability. Deployed on the NVIDIA Jetson Thor T5000 platform at 517 TFLOPs, it is the world's first embodied world model to achieve real-time generation on edge hardware - achieving a 1.5x faster-than-real-time generation speed on the THOR platform - and the first capable of directly driving physical robot bodies for real-world task execution through native edge deployment. The model issues full-body control commands spanning upper limbs, fingers, and lower limbs without intermediate control layers, enabling robots to move from "capable of performing" to genuinely "capable of working."
Kairos 3.0-4B also delivers a breakthrough in long-horizon interaction. By combining its unified architecture with Agent-based hierarchical planning and a self-reflective iterative optimization mechanism, the model generates coherent future-state predictions up to 7 minutes in length while maintaining full scene coherence and physical fidelity throughout - setting a new industry benchmark for long-horizon embodied interaction and opening new pathways for embodied intelligence training and deployment.
On the A800 GPU benchmark, Kairos 3.0-4B's inference speed surpasses NVIDIA Cosmos 2.5 by 72 times, setting a new global performance record for embodied world models. This performance is delivered with a lightweight footprint of just 4B parameters and 23.5GB of VRAM - a fraction of Cosmos 2.5's 70.2GB requirement - demonstrating that efficiency and capability need not be in tension and fundamentally challenging the assumption that larger parameters are a prerequisite for superior performance. The model has also achieved top rankings across three authoritative global benchmarks: PAI-Bench-robot, co-developed by Georgia Tech and CMU; WorldModelBench-robot TI2V, introduced at CVPR 2025; and NVIDIA GEAR Lab's DreamGen Bench, outperforming all evaluated models on physical consistency and instruction-following metrics.
Supporting seamless cross-embodiment deployment across single-arm, dual-arm, and dexterous hand configurations with no additional per-embodiment training required, Kairos 3.0-4B is compatible with major hardware platforms including Agilex PIPER, Unitree G1, and Galaxy G1. Kairos 3.0-4B is now available on Github ( ) and Hugging Face (.
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A native world model built from the ground up for embodied intelligence, Kairos 3.0-4B delivers exceptional physics-consistent deep understanding and cross-embodiment generalization, enabling a single "brain" to drive robots of multiple form factors.
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Kairos 3.0-4B leverages a unified "multi-modal understanding-generation-prediction" architecture for physical-level deep understanding, long-horizon dynamic interaction, precise action control, and long-horizon interaction - 7-minute coherent interaction videos set a new industry benchmark.
As a lightweight 4B-parameter model, Kairos 3.0-4B outperforms mainstream embodied world models while delivering industry-leading inference efficiency. It achieves real-time edge generation on the THOR platform with a1:1.5 ratio of generation time to video duration, leading performance across both cloud and edge environments.
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Kairos 3.0-4B achieves top-ranking accuracy across multiple authoritative benchmarks. Furthermore, leveraging model capabilities and inference tooling, its inference speed is 72 times faster than Cosmos 2.5, setting a new global performance record for embodied world models.
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - ACE ROBOTICS announced the open-source release of Kairos 3.0-4B, the industry's first native world model for embodied intelligence to realize unified "multi-modal understanding-generation-prediction" within a single architecture. As the technical cornerstone of the company's "Human-Centric" ACE Embodied Intelligence R&D Paradigm, Kairos 3.0-4B is designed from the ground up for real-world robotic operation - integrating physical laws, human behavior, and real robot actions to deliver physics-consistent deep understanding of the real world.
The prevailing approach to embodied world models has largely involved retrofitting general-purpose large language or vision models with motion interfaces. Kairos 3.0-4B takes a fundamentally different path. Rather than appending motion capabilities onto existing model architectures, it is built from the architectural level around the fundamental physical and causal laws that govern real-world environments, constructing a unified world-understanding framework capable of cross-embodiment generalization. By embedding causal reasoning chains directly into its decision-making process, the model transcends behavioral imitation and achieves what ACE ROBOTICS defines as physical-level deep understanding - enabling robots to not only know what to do, but to understand why. Its core breakthrough lies in the deep integration of three categories of data: real robot interaction data, structured human behavioral data, and chain-of-thought reasoning data, effectively breaking down multi-source data barriers and significantly improving the reuse efficiency of real-world data.
A landmark achievement of this release is Kairos 3.0-4B's real-time edge deployment capability. Deployed on the NVIDIA Jetson Thor T5000 platform at 517 TFLOPs, it is the world's first embodied world model to achieve real-time generation on edge hardware - achieving a 1.5x faster-than-real-time generation speed on the THOR platform - and the first capable of directly driving physical robot bodies for real-world task execution through native edge deployment. The model issues full-body control commands spanning upper limbs, fingers, and lower limbs without intermediate control layers, enabling robots to move from "capable of performing" to genuinely "capable of working."
Kairos 3.0-4B also delivers a breakthrough in long-horizon interaction. By combining its unified architecture with Agent-based hierarchical planning and a self-reflective iterative optimization mechanism, the model generates coherent future-state predictions up to 7 minutes in length while maintaining full scene coherence and physical fidelity throughout - setting a new industry benchmark for long-horizon embodied interaction and opening new pathways for embodied intelligence training and deployment.
On the A800 GPU benchmark, Kairos 3.0-4B's inference speed surpasses NVIDIA Cosmos 2.5 by 72 times, setting a new global performance record for embodied world models. This performance is delivered with a lightweight footprint of just 4B parameters and 23.5GB of VRAM - a fraction of Cosmos 2.5's 70.2GB requirement - demonstrating that efficiency and capability need not be in tension and fundamentally challenging the assumption that larger parameters are a prerequisite for superior performance. The model has also achieved top rankings across three authoritative global benchmarks: PAI-Bench-robot, co-developed by Georgia Tech and CMU; WorldModelBench-robot TI2V, introduced at CVPR 2025; and NVIDIA GEAR Lab's DreamGen Bench, outperforming all evaluated models on physical consistency and instruction-following metrics.
Supporting seamless cross-embodiment deployment across single-arm, dual-arm, and dexterous hand configurations with no additional per-embodiment training required, Kairos 3.0-4B is compatible with major hardware platforms including Agilex PIPER, Unitree G1, and Galaxy G1. Kairos 3.0-4B is now available on Github ( ) and Hugging Face (.
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