Meta Launches AI Chips To Reduce Reliance On Purchased Products

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Meta is taking steps to increasingly rely on in-house AI chips as it moves to reduce its dependence on chips made by other companies. The firm revealed that it started this project back in 2023 and plans to release four new generations of its chips in the coming two years.

Leading AI chip makers like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) will be analyzing the implications of this growing trend of tech leaders switching to in-house chips rather than purchasing from...

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