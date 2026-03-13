Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Tourism Extends Hotel Stays For Stranded Visitors Until March 14

Qatar Tourism Extends Hotel Stays For Stranded Visitors Until March 14


2026-03-13 08:01:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has announced that the temporary hotel stay extensions provided to visitors affected by recent travel disruptions will remain in place until March 14, 2026.

In a post on social media, Qatar Tourism said the extension will allow guests additional time to make the necessary travel arrangements to return to their home destinations.

Read Also
    LIVE UPDATE: Sirens sound at Turkiye's Incirlik airbase HIA and Qatar Airways warn passengers against fraudulent accounts Qatar Airways adds new destinations, updates its Limited flight schedule

Visitors are advised to finalise their travel arrangements by March 14, 2026.

“Those requiring assistance may contact their hotel concierge, the Qatar Tourism hotline at 106 or the international line at +974 4406 9921,” it said in a post on X.

MENAFN13032026000063011010ID1110857247



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search