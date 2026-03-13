Qatar Tourism Extends Hotel Stays For Stranded Visitors Until March 14

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has announced that the temporary hotel stay extensions provided to visitors affected by recent travel disruptions will remain in place until March 14, 2026.

In a post on social media, Qatar Tourism said the extension will allow guests additional time to make the necessary travel arrangements to return to their home destinations.

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Visitors are advised to finalise their travel arrangements by March 14, 2026.

“Those requiring assistance may contact their hotel concierge, the Qatar Tourism hotline at 106 or the international line at +974 4406 9921,” it said in a post on X.