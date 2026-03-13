War Update: 154 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Three Sectors Remain Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Friday, March 13, according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday the Russian army carried out one missile strike and 78 air strikes, using one missile and 292 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 9,112 kamikaze drones.

The invaders also conducted 4,231 shelling attacks. Both the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and populated areas came under enemy fire. 201 attacks were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian airstrikes targeted, in particular, areas near Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, and Orly in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselivka, Charivne, Rizdvianka, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile forces, artillery, and aviation struck a Russian MLRS system and one other important target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions once over the past day. They also carried out 138 shelling attacks, including one with MLRS, and dropped 14 aerial bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the invaders attempted once to break through Ukrainian defensive lines toward Zybyne.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops launched three attacks toward Podoly and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army carried out seven attacks, attempting to penetrate defenses toward Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attempts to advance toward Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka, in the areas of Yampil, Zakytne, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 28 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka, in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 enemy assault actions near Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhhorodne, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Russian army carried out eight attacks in the areas of Rybne, Berezove, Oleksandrohrad, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces attacked 28 times in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrne, and Zelene, toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat clashes occurred toward Prymorske and in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders did not conduct assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day the Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russian invaders.

