Wisesheets Brings Real-Time Options Chain Data Into Excel And Google Sheets, Making It The Only Spreadsheet Tool To Offer Full Options Coverage For Under $10 Per Month

Options traders can now pull live chains, Greeks, implied volatility, open interest, and historical options data directly into spreadsheet formulas, a capability previously limited to terminals costing thousands per year

Toronto, ON - Wisesheets, the financial data platform that delivers institutional-grade market data directly inside Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, today announced that its Pro plan now includes full options chain data coverage, making it the only spreadsheet-based tool to offer real-time options data for under $10 per month.

Options trading has exploded among self-directed investors over the past several years. According to the Options Clearing Corporation, total U.S. options contract volume reached record highs in recent years, with retail traders accounting for a growing share of overall activity. Yet while the barriers to placing options trades have dropped thanks to commission-free brokerages, the barriers to analyzing options data have remained stubbornly high.

Platforms that provide comprehensive options analytics, including real-time chains, Greeks (delta, gamma, theta, vega, rho), implied volatility surfaces, and historical pricing, have traditionally been bundled into institutional terminals that cost $12,000 to $24,000 per year. Standalone options data APIs from providers like CBOE or Nasdaq can run well into thousands per month, putting serious options analysis out of reach for most individual traders.

Wisesheets eliminates that barrier entirely. With its Pro plan, priced at $120 per year, users can now type a simple spreadsheet formula and instantly pull live options chain data for any optionable U.S. equity or ETF. The data includes strike prices, bid/ask spreads, last price, volume, open interest, implied volatility, and the full suite of Greeks, all refreshable in real time without leaving the spreadsheet.

"Options traders have been forced to choose between free but limited data from their brokerage platform, or paying thousands for a professional terminal," said Guillermo Valles, founder and CEO of Wisesheets. "We are giving them a third option: institutional-quality options data inside the spreadsheets they already use, at a price that any serious trader can afford."

The options data feature supports a range of use cases that were previously impractical for individual investors working in spreadsheets. Traders can build custom options screening models that filter contracts by Greeks, volume, or implied volatility thresholds. Income-focused investors can scan covered call and cash-secured put opportunities across their entire watchlist in seconds. Portfolio managers can monitor real-time Greeks exposure across multi-leg positions without toggling between platforms.

"What makes this different from looking at an options chain on a brokerage app is that you can do something with the data," Valles added. "You can run your own models, backtest strategies against historical chains, and build dashboards that update in real time. That is the kind of workflow that used to require a Bloomberg Terminal."

Wisesheets has grown to over 70,000 users across more than 40 countries, serving over 370 million data requests per month. The platform supports more than 50,000 global tickers across equities, ETFs, mutual funds, cryptocurrencies, and now options markets. Its Pro plan at $120 per year includes the full options data suite alongside real-time stock quotes, up to 20 years of historical financial statements, dividend data, ETF comparisons, and a library of pre-built financial analysis templates.

The addition of options data positions Wisesheets as the most comprehensive spreadsheet-based financial data tool available to individual investors, offering a breadth of coverage that rivals platforms costing 100 to 200 times more per year.

About Wisesheets

Wisesheets is a Toronto-based financial technology company that makes institutional-grade financial data accessible to individual investors through Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. The platform delivers real-time and historical data on equities, ETFs, mutual funds, cryptocurrencies, and options markets through simple spreadsheet formulas, enabling self-directed investors, financial analysts, and portfolio managers to conduct professional-level research without expensive terminal subscriptions.

