What Is Dialysis And What Kidney Patients Need To Know?

MENAFN - GetNews) Kidney disease is becoming a serious health concern in the United States, affecting millions of people every year. When the kidneys stop working properly, the body is unable to remove waste, extra fluids, and toxins from the blood. In such cases, doctors often recommend dialysis as a life-support treatment. However, many patients do not fully understand what dialysis is, when it is needed, and what other supportive options are available to manage kidney health.

Understanding Dialysis and Why It Is Needed

Dialysis is a medical treatment used when the kidneys lose most of their function due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney failure. Healthy kidneys filter waste, balance minerals, and control fluid levels in the body. When kidney function drops to a very low level, harmful toxins can build up in the blood, which can be dangerous or even life-threatening.

Dialysis works by performing some of the functions that healthy kidneys normally do. It helps remove waste, control blood pressure, and maintain safe chemical levels in the body. In the United States, dialysis is commonly recommended for patients with end-stage kidney disease, diabetes-related kidney damage, or long-term high blood pressure that has affected the kidneys.







There are two main types of dialysis:



Hemodialysis, where blood is filtered through a machine Peritoneal dialysis, where the lining of the abdomen helps filter waste

While dialysis can help patients live longer, it is not a cure for kidney disease. It is a supportive treatment that must be done regularly.

Important Things Kidney Patients Should Know While on Dialysis

Living on dialysis can be challenging, both physically and emotionally. Patients often experience weakness, fatigue, swelling, sleep problems, and dietary restrictions. Many people also need to visit dialysis centers multiple times a week, which can affect their daily routine and quality of life.

Kidney patients should understand that dialysis only replaces part of the kidney's function. Because of this, it is very important to follow proper diet, fluid control, and lifestyle changes recommended by healthcare professionals. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, sugar levels, and body weight is also necessary.

Patients in the USA are increasingly looking for supportive and natural ways to maintain their health while on dialysis. Along with medical treatment, managing stress, improving nutrition, and supporting overall kidney health can make a significant difference in how a patient feels.

It is also important to talk openly with healthcare providers about symptoms, side effects, and concerns. Early management can help prevent complications and improve overall well-being.

Natural Support and Lifestyle Care for Kidney Patients

Many kidney patients want to know if there are ways to support their body naturally while undergoing dialysis. While dialysis cannot always be avoided in advanced kidney disease, supportive care may help patients feel stronger, improve digestion, reduce weakness, and maintain better overall health.

Ayurveda focuses on balancing the body, improving metabolism, and supporting natural healing processes through herbs, diet, and lifestyle guidance. Natural kidney care programs focus on improving energy levels, supporting urinary function, reducing toxin buildup, and helping the body cope better with the stress of dialysis. However, such approaches should always be taken under proper guidance and should not replace medical advice from doctors.







Medilux Ayurveda Can Help You Manage Your Kidney While on Dialysis

Medilux Ayurveda provides supportive Ayurvedic care designed to help kidney patients manage their health while undergoing dialysis. Their approach focuses on natural yoga support, dietary guidance, and lifestyle management aimed at improving overall strength and well-being.

For patients in the USA who are living with chronic kidney disease or undergoing dialysis, Medilux Ayurveda offers personalized care programs that work alongside existing medical treatment. Our goal is to help dialysis patients improve kidney function using our specialized customized diet plans and yoga. We work to increase your GFR and release toxins from the kidneys, effectively lowering creatinine levels and boosting renal health. Our dedicated approach is designed to help you gradually reduce and skip dialysis over a period of 6 months to 1 year. To get started with your Health, Kidney recovery please visit our website and submit the patient form.

YouTube: