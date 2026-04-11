Rahul Gandhi To Hold Bengal Rally, Pays Tribute To Jyotirao Phule

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to address an election rally in Shamsherganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on April 14 as part of the Congress party's campaign for the upcoming state elections. The rally is part of the party's ongoing outreach efforts in the state, where polling is scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.

Leaders Pay Tribute to Jyotirao Phule on Birth Anniversary

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, the Congress leader hailed Phule's lifelong commitment to safeguarding the rights and entitlements of marginalised communities, adding that his fight against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path towards equality and justice.

"On the birth anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, I offer my humble salutations to him. He dedicated his entire life to protecting the rights and entitlements of the marginalised. His struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path to equality and justice. His ideals and thoughts will forever continue to inspire us to move forward towards social justice," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, highlighting his contributions to social reform and education. "On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi also paid floral tribute to Phule at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises, along with President Droupadi Murmu. Among other leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

About Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed. (ANI)

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