Slovakia Says Ukraine Unwilling to Resume Russian Oil Transit
(MENAFN) Ukraine has shown no interest in restarting the flow of Russian crude through the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Soviet-era pipeline, which runs partly through Ukraine, ceased deliveries last month. Ukraine attributed the halt to damage from Russian strikes, a claim Moscow has denied. Both Hungary and Slovakia, heavily reliant on the pipeline, have accused Kyiv of using the stoppage for political leverage.
On Friday, Fico wrote on X that he informed Zelensky the “decision to stop the transit of oil is causing [Slovakia] logistical difficulties and economic damage.”
He added that Slovak intelligence “confirms that the pipeline is not damaged and nothing prevents the transit of oil,” yet Zelensky maintained that repairs would take a long time.
