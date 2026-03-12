UAE Leaders Condole With Sultan Of Oman Over Passing Of Deputy PM

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE leaders have shared messages of condolences over the passing of Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

WAM reported that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Sultan of Oman.

Sheikh Mohammed even took to X, praising the late deputy PM, saying that "he represented the Sultanate in the finest manner over many long years of political and governmental service."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also expressed his condolences, saying that the Oman deputy PM "over many long decades, presented a model of giving and loyalty to his country, and contributed an active role in supporting the course of joint Gulf and Arab action."

