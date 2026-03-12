Artemis II Set For April 1 Launch As NASA Prepares First Crewed Moon Mission In More Than 50 Years

MENAFN - Live Mint) NASA is preparing for a major milestone in human space exploration with the upcoming launch of the Artemis II mission. The mission will send four astronauts on a journey around the Moon, marking humanity's first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years since the era of Apollo program. The launch is currently targeted for as early as April 1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will use NASA 's powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a 322-foot (98-meter) launch vehicle designed to carry astronauts beyond Earth orbit. The rocket will launch the Orion spacecraft, which will carry the four astronauts on a lunar flyby mission.

Currently, both the rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center. Once all testing and repairs are completed, the rocket will roll back to the launch pad for the final launch preparations.

Repairs and technical challenges

The Artemis II mission was originally planned to launch earlier in the year. However, technical issues forced NASA to delay the launch. Engineers previously detected hydrogen fuel leaks during testing of the SLS rocket.

Although these leaks were fixed at the launch pad in February, another issue involving helium flow prevented the rocket's upper stage from functioning correctly. Engineers discovered that a seal in a quick-disconnect valve was obstructing the helium pathway.

To resolve the issue, technicians removed and reassembled the component and ran tests using a reduced flow of helium to ensure the system was working correctly. Engineers are also studying how the seal became dislodged to prevent similar problems in future missions.

Mission objectives of Artemis II

Artemis II is the first crewed mission in NASA's Artemis campaign. The mission will last about 10 days and will send four astronauts around the Moon without landing. The primary goal is to test spacecraft systems in deep space with astronauts on board.

The mission will help confirm that the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket are ready for future missions that will land astronauts on the lunar surface and eventually support human missions to Mars.