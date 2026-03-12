Google Maps Adds Conversational 'Ask Maps' AI Search Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Alphabet Inc. has introduced a conversational artificial intelligence feature called“Ask Maps”, marking one of the most significant changes to Google Maps in more than a decade as the company reshapes its navigation platform around generative AI.

The new feature enables users to interact with Google Maps through natural-language queries, allowing them to ask complex questions about locations, routes and nearby services in the same way they would chat with a digital assistant. Instead of typing simple search phrases such as“restaurants near me”, users can pose detailed requests such as finding a quiet café with short waiting times, a vegetarian restaurant for a group, or planning a multi-stop road trip itinerary.

Ask Maps forms part of a broader overhaul of the mapping service powered by Google's Gemini artificial intelligence system. The platform processes conversational queries and generates personalised recommendations by analysing information drawn from the company's extensive database of locations, reviews and real-time mapping data. Google Maps currently indexes more than 300 million places worldwide and includes hundreds of millions of user-generated reviews, forming the foundation for the AI-driven suggestions.

Google executives describe the upgrade as a shift from static search to contextual discovery. Instead of simply listing places or routes, the AI assistant attempts to understand the intent behind a user's request and deliver suggestions that align with preferences such as ambience, crowd levels, or nearby facilities. The responses appear directly within the Maps interface, allowing users to continue exploring locations, navigate to destinations, or modify their search through follow-up questions.

Ask Maps is expected to launch first on mobile devices in markets including the United States and India, with broader expansion anticipated as the technology matures. The company has also introduced a complementary feature called“Immersive Navigation”, which adds more detailed visual guidance for drivers and travellers. The interface presents three-dimensional renderings of streets, buildings and landmarks, helping users understand their surroundings more clearly while navigating unfamiliar areas.

Engineers behind the update say the system relies on Google's Gemini model to interpret complex queries and generate contextual responses grounded in real mapping data. The model analyses geographic information, business listings and reviews to deliver recommendations while attempting to avoid inaccuracies commonly associated with generative AI systems. Safeguards have been incorporated to limit hallucinated information and ensure answers rely on verified data within Google Maps.

Google Maps already serves more than two billion users globally, making the integration of conversational AI one of the most visible deployments of generative technology in a consumer application. The move reflects a wider industry push to embed artificial intelligence into everyday digital services, particularly search, productivity tools and navigation systems.

For Google, the development also signals a strategic effort to defend its leadership in digital mapping and local search. Technology companies have intensified competition around AI-driven assistants capable of answering questions, planning tasks and recommending services. Integrating conversational capabilities directly into Maps allows Google to extend the reach of its Gemini ecosystem across widely used consumer products.

The shift toward AI-guided discovery could also influence how businesses appear within Google's mapping platform. Restaurants, retail outlets and service providers depend heavily on visibility in local search results to attract customers. With Ask Maps analysing reviews, ratings and user behaviour to generate recommendations, businesses may find that qualitative factors such as customer feedback and reputation become increasingly important in determining whether they appear in AI-generated suggestions.

Google has not disclosed whether the conversational recommendations will eventually incorporate paid placements or advertising. The company says the initial rollout will prioritise organic recommendations derived from the platform's existing database rather than sponsored listings.

Industry analysts view the feature as part of a broader transformation in digital navigation. Traditional map interfaces rely on manual search and scrolling through lists of results. Conversational AI aims to reduce that friction by interpreting natural language queries and returning targeted answers, potentially changing how users discover local businesses, plan journeys and explore unfamiliar cities.

The introduction of Ask Maps builds on several years of experimentation with artificial intelligence within Google's mapping services. Earlier updates integrated AI-driven recommendations for restaurants and attractions, as well as enhanced visual mapping through immersive street-level imagery. The new conversational system expands those capabilities into a continuous dialogue between the user and the application.

Developers and researchers working on geospatial technologies say conversational mapping tools could eventually integrate with augmented reality, camera recognition and contextual data such as weather or transport schedules. Such capabilities would allow mapping platforms to provide detailed situational awareness, guiding users through complex environments with personalised information.

