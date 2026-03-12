Gujarat ITI Students To Gain Hands-On Training In Electric Vehicles As CM Patel Launches 40 Evs​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) Over 8,000 students enrolled in the Motor Mechanic trade at Gujarat's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will now receive practical training in electric vehicles, following the distribution of 40 electric cars to state ITIs by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.​

The distribution took place in Gandhinagar on Thursday in the presence of Labour and Skill Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya.​

The initiative aims to familiarise students with the latest technology in electric vehicles, preparing them for emerging employment opportunities in the sector.​

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department has undertaken measures to equip government ITIs with modern technology relevant to the growing electric vehicle industry, including battery technology, electric powertrains, and embedded software.​

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bavaliya said,“Providing practical training in electric vehicle technology will enable students to gain hands-on experience, enhancing their skills and employability in a sector that is expanding rapidly.”​

The state government has supplied the electric cars to ITIs based on syllabus requirements, ensuring that trainees can receive instruction in advanced technology while gaining familiarity with industry-relevant skills.​

These vehicles will be used for practical training, enabling students to develop self-reliance and proficiency in operating electric vehicles.​

In addition to the electric cars, Chief Minister Patel inaugurated 50 Dhanvantari Health Vans and six Mobile Medical Vans aimed at providing primary healthcare to construction workers and organised sector labourers at their homes.​

The vans are equipped to treat common illnesses such as fever, cold, vomiting, and skin diseases, and provide laboratory tests for urine, blood, sugar, and malaria.​

They also offer free medicines and primary care for children and pregnant women.​

Through the Gujarat Housing and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, 154 Dhanvantari Health Vans operate across all districts of the state, and the Gujarat Labour Welfare Board runs 25 Mobile Medical Vans.​

With the new additions, a total of 206 Dhanvantari Health Vans and 31 Mobile Medical Vans are now operational across 34 districts, enhancing access to healthcare for workers and their families.​