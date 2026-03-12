Minister Of Commerce Conducts Inspections Across Retail Outlets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, conducted a field visit to a number of retail outlets in the country, as part of monitoring market conditions and ensuring the availability of essential goods and products for consumers.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the levels of product availability in the retail outlets, and it was confirmed that sufficient stock quantities are available at stores and warehouses, ensuring the continuous fulfillment of consumer needs.

Minister Sheikh Faisal affirmed that supply and distribution chains are operating normally and regularly, pointing out that the relevant authorities in the Ministry continuously monitor market movements and stock levels, in coordination with suppliers and retail outlets, contributing to market stability and ensuring the availability of goods.

The Minister also thanked all parties for their cooperation and for the efforts exerted by factories, suppliers, and retail outlets in providing goods and products to consumers on a continuous basis, emphasising the continuation of the supervisory and field tours carried out by the Ministry to ensure market stability and meet consumer needs under all circumstances.

