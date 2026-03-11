Manual Magic AI® Launches In The US To Help Franchisors Build Operations Manuals Faster

MENAFN - GetNews) Manual Magic AI® Launches in the United States, Giving Franchisors and Multi-Site Operators a Faster, Smarter Way to Build Operations Manuals from Their Own IP







New SaaS Platform Transforms Proprietary Know-How into Structured SOPs in a Fraction of the Time - Cutting Development Costs by Up to 50%

​Manual Magic AI® (manualmagic), the purpose-built SaaS platform for creating and maintaining Standard Operating Procedures and Operations Manuals, today announced its global launch with a focused rollout across the United States. Designed specifically for franchisors, other multi-site operators, and ambitious SMEs, Manual Magic AI® converts a business's own Intellectual Property into structured, brand-accurate SOP drafts - reducing manual creation time by up to 75% and halving the cost of development.

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​The platform was founded by Penny Hopkinson, widely recognized as one of the franchising world's foremost authorities on operations manuals and business systems. A Companion of the British Franchise Association and author of Manual Magic: Create the Operations Manual Your Franchisees Need to Succeed (Rethink Press, 2023), Hopkinson has spent four decades helping organizations ranging from solopreneurs to iconic brands including Costa Coffee, Premier Inn, and the AA Driving School build the operational infrastructure needed to scale consistently and confidently.

​”Many franchisors face a blank page, a file of mixed assets, or current content that is difficult to find, which can lead to misinterpretation,” said Penny Hopkinson, Founder and CEO of Manual Magic AI Limited.“Manual Magic AI® provides a quick start by handling the heavy lifting, so that content experts can amplify their expertise.”

​ Turning the“Blank Page” Problem into a Competitive Advantage

​For most growing businesses, building an operations manual is one of the most important - and most avoided - tasks in the organization. Traditional approaches require extensive writing, manual structuring, and costly consultant time. Generic SOP tools still leave teams to do the hardest work themselves.

​Manual Magic AI® changes this equation entirely. Users simply supply their existing IP - documents, process notes, guidance materials, and institutional know-how. The platform's AI engine generates a substantial initial draft and organizes the content into six clearly defined operational categories. From there, subject matter experts use their judgment to review, refine, gap-check, and approve every SOP before it is published - ensuring accuracy, brand integrity, and compliance remain firmly in human hands.

​A Project Board tracks each piece of content from Draft through to Publish, and a Dashboard monitors the progress of the entire Operations Manual across every contributor and every stage of the development cycle. The result is not just a document, but a living, searchable knowledge system that grows with the business.

​”Manual Magic AI® is a real innovation for franchising,” said Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchise Association.“This 'done with you, done by you' platform takes the overwhelm out of building an Operations Manual by using Penny's proven three-step system. It organizes your SOPs in minutes, and you end up with a living, searchable manual that protects your IP, drives compliance, and helps franchisees hit the ground running.”

​ Proven in the Field Before It Launched

​In May 2025, Hopkinson worked with Wesley Williams, then Operations Manager at Heavenly Desserts - a network of over 65 restaurants operating primarily across the UK with international expansion underway - to test an early prototype. Williams identified three real operational challenges: insufficient upselling by customer service staff, limited understanding of the loyalty card program, and inconsistent takeaway packaging. Using existing IP uploaded to the prototype, the system conducted a gap analysis and produced three complete SOPs with implementation timelines, brand-accurate visuals, and infographics in brand colors.

​”The content is great, the language is simple, and the visuals work and flow nicely. For the prototype stage, simply put, this is awesome,” said Williams at the time. Now serving as Global Franchise Manager at Heavenly Desserts, Williams offered his assessment following the platform's launch:“This is the first solution I've seen that bridges this gap seamlessly. It transforms operational manuals into digestible, actionable workflows that teams can easily follow - without compromising the depth or detail that compliance and quality require. I have no doubt this will become the go-to platform for operators serious about sustainable, global growth.”

​The response from early subscribers has been equally enthusiastic. Paul Needham of Sky High Window Cleaning described his experience using the platform:“I've honestly been craving something like this for a long time. The manual I've been working on has felt boring and draining - I hated doing it, even though I knew how important it was. But this new AI version feels completely different. It's powerful, exciting, and actually energizing to build. With the size of our network and a new owner/manager coming on board, I know this is something they're going to really value. I can't seem to pull myself away once I start - it's that good.”

​ Built by Operators, for Operators

​The platform was developed in partnership with Jonathan Farrar, award-winning developer and Founder of Pixebyte, whose collaborative approach to product development helped translate Hopkinson's four decades of operational methodology into scalable software. Unlike agencies focused purely on technical delivery, Pixebyte works alongside entrepreneurs to achieve business outcomes - a philosophy that is reflected throughout the Manual Magic AI® experience.

​ Responsible AI at the Heart of the Platform

​As organizations across every sector accelerate their adoption of AI, questions around accuracy, brand consistency, and IP security have become urgent business concerns. Manual Magic AI® is designed to address these concerns directly. The platform uses AI as a force multiplier - handling the structural and drafting work that slows teams down - while keeping human expertise, judgment, and approval at the center of every published SOP. Businesses retain full control of their IP at all times.

​This approach positions Manual Magic AI® at the intersection of operational excellence, franchising, and practical AI - a combination that has drawn significant early interest from US franchisors and multi-site operators ahead of the official launch.

​ Availability and Pricing

​Manual Magic AI® is available globally as of February 17, 2026. To mark the US launch, new users receive a complimentary digital copy of Manual Magic: Create the Operations Manual Your Franchisees Need to Succeed, along with an invitation to join the Skool Community, a growing knowledge-sharing ecosystem that gives members a voice in shaping the platform's future development.

​Contributor Seats, which include full editing rights, are priced at £199.00 per contributor per month (excluding taxes). Read-Only Seats for non-editing users are available at £5.00 per outlet per month (excluding taxes).

​A full launch replay with chapters and a complete product demonstration is available at

​To learn more, request a demo, or explore the platform, visit manualmagic.

​ About Manual Magic AI®

​Manual Magic AI® is a SaaS platform purpose-built for franchisors, multi-site operators, and growing SMEs that need to create, maintain, and scale their Standard Operating Procedures and Operations Manuals. Founded in 2025 by Penny Hopkinson - author, franchise operations expert, and Companion of the British Franchise Association - the platform combines 40 years of operational methodology with practical AI to help organizations convert their own Intellectual Property into structured, brand-accurate operational guidance more quickly, affordably, and consistently than ever before. manualmagic