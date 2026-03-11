Citrinlearn Awarded Diamond At Prestigious Learnx Awards 2025

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > CitrinLearn provides learning solutions that engage and impact the learners. CitrinLearn delivers tailored e-learning solutions across industries such as Healthcare & Pharma, Manufacturing & Automobile, BFSI, BPO/BPM, EdTech, Marine & Logistics, Oil & Gas

CitrinLearn, a leading provider of innovative e-learning solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Diamond Award at the LearnX Awards 2025, one of the most respected international recognitions in the learning and development industry.

The LearnX Awards, often referred to as the“Oscars of the Learning & Development industry”, celebrate excellence, innovation, and measurable impact in corporate, education, and public sector learning initiatives. The Diamond Award recognizes outstanding achievement and leadership in creating transformative learning experiences that drive business value.

“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Vaishnavi Parkar, Founder & CEO, CitrinLearn.“This award reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and value creation in learning solutions. Our dedicated team and collaborative partnerships have made this achievement possible.”

CitrinLearn has built a reputation for designing engaging, scalable, and impactful learning programs tailored for diverse industries including telecom, IT, marine, manufacturing, BFSI, pharma, education and others. With corporate training solutions for Induction / On boarding training, Safety & Compliance training, Sales training, Process/ Service training, Product/ Technical training, Soft Skills Training etc. it helps organizations address skill gaps and elevate workforce performance.

About CitrinLearn (

CitrinLearn is an corporate training and e-learning solutions provider committed to unlocking human potential through immersive, customizable, and technology-driven learning experiences. Serving clients worldwide, its solutions span custom content development, microlearning, gamification, mobile learning, scenario and simulation based learning. It focuses on Employee on boarding and workforce development training solutions

About the LearnX Awards

The LearnX Awards program is an international awards initiative recognizing excellence in learning and development. It honors organizations, teams, and individuals whose initiatives demonstrate measurable impact and innovation in performance, capability development, and business outcomes.