LPG Crisis In Bengaluru: Commercial Cylinders Hit Rs 4,000 On Black Market Hotels Face Shutdown
The gas crisis is hitting hotels in Delhi, Mumbai, and Odisha, too. Hotel owners across India, including in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have warned the government to solve the issue fast, or they'll have to shut shop. In Puducherry, the shortage is so bad thatthey've stopped selling tea and coffee. Meanwhile, hotels in Tamil Nadu have cut down their menus.
Following the oil crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an urgent meeting with top ministers on Tuesday. According to sources, he has instructed them to reduce the shortage of both oil and LPG on a war footing.
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