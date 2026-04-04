Alpana Buch Recalls Doubting Rupali Ganguly's Casting As Anupama After Her Stint As Monisha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Alpana Buch who essays the role of Baa in the show Anupamaa, recalled her first meeting with Rupali Ganguly and how she had initially doubted how Rupali, known for her comic role as Monisha, would be able to portray the emotionally grounded character of Anupama.

Sharing a heartfelt birthday note for Rupali on the 5th of April, along with a series of pictures on her social media account.

Alpana wrote,

“Rupali=Anupama

Anupama = Rupali

I saw a person become a character when I met you. For the first time we met in look test, thought how Monisha can become Anupama? As soon as I started shooting with you, there was doubt even then it was doubt that how can Monisha become Anupama?”

“Watched the first episode and got answers to all my questions! A very good character played by a human and still she is playing, and she has mixed in the character! A mother, a wife, a daughter with all these responsibilities, the purpose of life has made Anupama!

Happy birthday blood go ahead fulfill papa dream!”

The carousel post features several candid and behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Anupamaa featuring both Alpana and Rupali Ganguly.

One picture shows Alpana dressed as Santa Claus alongside Rupali in a red saree, and Another frame captures the two in vibrant traditional outfits, smiling during a festive sequence.

In one picture, Rupali is seen in bridal attire while Alpana joins her with smiles.

Another lighter moment shows Alpana wearing a sheet mask while Rupali leans in for a selfie, while another candid captures them laughing together off-camera.

In another frame, both actresses, dressed in traditional sarees, are seen offering prayers to the divine.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show, which premiered in 2020, has been on air for 6 years and continues to remain one of the most-watched shows on Indian television.

Rupali essays the titular role of Anupamaa, a homemaker who gradually finds her voice and independence.

The show also starred Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna,, and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly became a household name with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in“Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,” which aired in the mid-2000s.

Her performance as the naive, quirky and carefree Monisha, alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan, went on to become a cult favourite over the years.

–IANS

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