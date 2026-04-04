TN Polls: CM Stalin To Campaign In Virudhunagar, Madurai Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will campaign across Virudhunagar and Madurai districts on Sunday, addressing a series of public meetings and a roadshow in support of DMK and alliance candidates.

Continuing his high-energy campaign trail, Stalin addressed public meetings on Saturday in Nagercoil and Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district before halting for the night at a guest house in Virudhunagar.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to address a major public rally in Virudhunagar. The meeting will be held at Chathirareddiapatti along the Madurai four-lane highway, where an elaborate stage has been set up to accommodate party cadres and supporters.

At the Virudhunagar event, Stalin will campaign in support of candidates from seven Assembly constituencies, including Sattur Ramachandran (Aruppukottai), Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuzhi), Ashokan (Sivakasi), Thanga Pandian (Rajapalayam), Vijay Prabhakar (Virudhunagar), Mahalingam (Srivilliputhur), and Bernadur Rajachirathur.

Following the Virudhunagar rally, Stalin will proceed to Thirumangalam in Madurai district, where he is slated to address another public meeting at 4 p.m. in Rayapalayam. This event will focus on mobilising support for nine DMK alliance candidates contesting in the district. Among those being backed are Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Madurai Central), along with candidates from Madurai East, North, South, West, Thirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Sholavandan, and Usilampatti constituencies.

Notably, the candidate for the Melur constituency is yet to be announced.

Later in the evening, Stalin will arrive in Madurai city, where he will hold a roadshow covering a key stretch from TVS Nagar bridge to Villapuram Jayavilas area in the Madurai West constituency.

The roadshow is expected to draw significant public participation as the DMK seeks to consolidate its voter base in the region.

Concluding the day's campaign schedule, the Chief Minister will depart for Chennai by flight around 7 p.m.

With just days remaining for the Assembly elections, Stalin's extensive campaign tour underscores the DMK's intensified efforts to strengthen its presence across southern districts and rally support for alliance candidates in closely contested constituencies.