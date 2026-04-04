'1 Missed Vaccine Can Be Life-Threatening': UAE Doctors Back Dh20,000 Fine Plan

A single missed vaccine can have life-threatening consequences, doctors in the UAE have warned - citing cases of children admitted to intensive care with preventable diseases - as new draft legislation proposes fines of up to Dh20,000 for parents who fail to vaccinate their children. They stressed that the risks are not hypothetical. In clinical settings, vaccine-preventable diseases are still being seen, sometimes with severe outcomes.

“In clinical practice, several vaccine-preventable illnesses are still encountered,” said Dr Sawsan Qabel, specialist paediatrics at Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Al Shahama.

She recalled the case of a child who had not received the measles vaccine and presented with high fever, respiratory distress and a widespread rash. The infection led to complications including viral pneumonia, severe dehydration and prolonged hospitalisation, while also spreading to younger members of the household.

Stay u

In another case, a two-month-old infant - too young to receive the first dose of the pertussis vaccine - contracted the infection from an unvaccinated sibling.“This resulted in recurrent coughing fits with apnea, admission to the intensive care unit, and a significant risk of mortality,” she explained.

Doctors warned that even small drops in vaccination rates can quickly undo years of progress.“Even a slight decline in vaccination coverage can have immediate consequences,” said Dr Abeer Sultan Al Naqbi, acting public health director at SEHA Clinics.“Highly contagious diseases such as measles are typically the first to re-emerge, as they require very high immunity levels to prevent transmission.”

She added that global trends show how quickly outbreaks can follow when vaccination rates fall, with diseases such as whooping cough and chickenpox re-emerging in communities with lower uptake.

According to Qabel, maintaining high vaccination coverage is especially important in a country like the UAE, where international travel is frequent.“Vaccination compliance in the UAE is very strong, with national coverage rates exceeding 95 per cent for most routine vaccines.”

“Maintaining this high coverage is essential because it prevents outbreaks, protects vulnerable children who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions, and shields the community from imported diseases.”

Doctors also emphasised that vaccination is not just a personal choice, but a matter of public safety. "Vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and pertussis spread very rapidly, and even a single unvaccinated child can trigger an outbreak affecting many vulnerable individuals.

“Children are not in a position to make medical decisions, so mandating vaccines ensures they receive essential, life-saving preventive care regardless of parental hesitation or misinformation," Qabel said.

Despite strong scientific evidence, misinformation continues to fuel vaccine hesitancy among some parents - particularly around a perceived link between vaccines and autism.“This has been extensively studied worldwide, and the scientific consensus is clear: there is no evidence supporting any association between vaccines and autism,” Al Naqbi said.

Doctors noted that such concerns often arise due to timing, as early signs of autism may appear around the same age children receive routine vaccinations, creating a false impression of a link. They stressed that vaccines are among the most rigorously tested medical interventions and are designed to protect children without exposing them to the risks associated with natural infection.

“While natural infection can sometimes provide immunity, it comes with significant risks such as severe complications, hospitalisation or death,” Qabel said.“Vaccines provide protection without exposing the child to these dangers.”

With the UAE maintaining high immunisation coverage and offering vaccines free of charge, doctors say the focus must remain on sustaining trust and awareness; before gaps begin to emerge.“Once immunity gaps appear, these diseases can spread rapidly,” Dr Al Naqbi warned.

Parents who fail to vaccinate children may face up to Dh20,000 fine under new UAE draft law Second peak of flu season in UAE? Doctors say never too late to get vaccinated UAE: Back-to-school season could trigger rise in flu cases, doctors warn