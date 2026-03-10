Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Siddhartha Singh Revealed 3 Worst Foods To Avoid Before Workout

Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who trains Tamannaah Bhatia, has revealed three foods you should avoid before a workout. He explained how certain pre-gym choices can slow digestion, cause bloating, and lead to sudden energy crashes.

What you eat before a workout can directly impact your energy and performance in the gym. Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, known for training actress Tamannaah Bhatia, recently shared important pre-workout diet tips. In an Instagram video, he explained that certain foods many people consume before exercising can actually harm performance and cause discomfort during intense workouts.

Siddhartha Singh warned that fried and greasy foods are among the worst choices before heading to the gym. These foods are high in fat and slow down digestion significantly. As a result, the body feels heavy and sluggish during exercise. This can also lead to cramping, bloating, and stomach discomfort, making it difficult to maintain energy and focus during a workout.

While fibre is essential for overall health, eating high-fibre foods right before exercising may not be ideal. Such foods take longer to digest and can cause bloating, gas, or stomach cramps during physical activity. This digestive discomfort can interrupt workouts and reduce endurance, which is why trainers often suggest avoiding heavy fibre intake close to gym time.

Sugary snacks might seem like a quick way to boost energy, but Siddhartha Singh says they often cause a sudden energy crash during workouts. After a short burst of energy, fatigue and dizziness may set in. Instead, he recommends meals rich in carbohydrates with moderate protein and low fat to maintain steady energy levels for better training results.