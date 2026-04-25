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Zelensky: Ukraine Will Continue Educational Programs For Azerbaijani Students

Zelensky: Ukraine Will Continue Educational Programs For Azerbaijani Students


2026-04-25 08:04:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this following talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Ukrinform.

“Of course, we are very pleased that Azerbaijani students so often choose Ukraine. We will continue these programs,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky announces five bilateral agreements with Azerbaija

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that six documents, including security-related ones, were signed during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Photo: screenshot from video

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UkrinForm

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