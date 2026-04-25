Zelensky: Ukraine Will Continue Educational Programs For Azerbaijani Students
“Of course, we are very pleased that Azerbaijani students so often choose Ukraine. We will continue these programs,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky announces five bilateral agreements with Azerbaija
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that six documents, including security-related ones, were signed during his visit to Azerbaijan.
Photo: screenshot from video
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