Zelensky: Ukraine Will Continue Educational Programs For Azerbaijani Students

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this following talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Ukrinform.

“Of course, we are very pleased that Azerbaijani students so often choose Ukraine. We will continue these programs,” Zelensky said.

announces five bilateral agreements with Azerbaija

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that six documents, including security-related ones, were signed during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Photo: screenshot from video