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Tesla Sees Strong EU Sales Rebound
(MENAFN) US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla recorded a significant recovery in its European Union sales during March, with vehicle registrations jumping 101.9% compared with the same period a year earlier, following several months of downturn, as the wider electric vehicle sector across the bloc kept expanding.
The company registered 36,868 vehicles in March, a substantial increase from 18,256 units recorded in March of the previous year. Its share of the EU market also improved, rising to 3.2% from 1.8% over the same period, indicating a stronger competitive position within the regional auto market.
Looking at the broader first-quarter performance, Tesla’s sales climbed 59.6% year-on-year, reaching 57,792 units, while its market presence grew to 2%. This uptick reflects a partial rebound for the company led by Elon Musk, which has been experiencing growing competitive pressure in Europe, particularly from Chinese rival BYD, alongside some consumer criticism tied to Musk’s political views.
Despite this monthly improvement, Tesla continued to face challenges over the quarter as competitors further strengthened their positions in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry. According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, battery-electric vehicle registrations across the EU surged 48.9% year-on-year in March to 234,532 units, increasing their share of total new car sales to 20.3% from 15.3% a year earlier.
The company registered 36,868 vehicles in March, a substantial increase from 18,256 units recorded in March of the previous year. Its share of the EU market also improved, rising to 3.2% from 1.8% over the same period, indicating a stronger competitive position within the regional auto market.
Looking at the broader first-quarter performance, Tesla’s sales climbed 59.6% year-on-year, reaching 57,792 units, while its market presence grew to 2%. This uptick reflects a partial rebound for the company led by Elon Musk, which has been experiencing growing competitive pressure in Europe, particularly from Chinese rival BYD, alongside some consumer criticism tied to Musk’s political views.
Despite this monthly improvement, Tesla continued to face challenges over the quarter as competitors further strengthened their positions in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry. According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, battery-electric vehicle registrations across the EU surged 48.9% year-on-year in March to 234,532 units, increasing their share of total new car sales to 20.3% from 15.3% a year earlier.
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