Saudi Arabia Condemns Drone Attack On Kuwait
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the drone strike targeting two northern land border posts in Kuwait.
In a Foreign Ministry statement, the Kingdom rejected any actions forming a violation of the sovereignty and a threat to regional security and undermining stability, and urged Iraq to address such threats responsibly.
Riyadh also reaffirmed full solidarity with Kuwait, backing all measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability.
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