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US President Cancels Envoys' Planned Trip To Pakistan To Hold Talks With Iran

US President Cancels Envoys' Planned Trip To Pakistan To Hold Talks With Iran


2026-04-25 07:10:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US President, Donald Trump said that he had canceled his Special Envoy, Steven Witkoff and adviser, Jared Kushner's planned trip to Pakistan to hold talks with Iran.

Speaking to Fox News about Iran, Trump said, "We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want," adding that Witkoff and Kushner are, "Not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing."

Witkoff and Kushner were scheduled to head to Pakistan on Saturday to conduct a second round of talks with Iran, represented by its Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

However, Araghchi was reported to have already left the Pakistani Capital following his meeting with the country's Prime Minister, according to media reports.

MENAFN25042026000063011010ID1111031935



The Peninsula

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