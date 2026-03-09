Affordable Alabama Shakes Tickets 2026: Promo Code CITY10 For Spring Tour Dates Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Alabama Shakes return with soulful fire on their 2026 Spring Tour-Brittany Howard's powerhouse vocals and gritty hits like 'Hold On' and 'Don't Wanna Fight' light up the Southeast." Affordable tickets for all seats with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets!"Alabama Shakes returns in 2026 with their electrifying Spring Tour! Brittany Howard and the band deliver soul-stirring classics like“Hold On,”“Don't Wanna Fight,” and“Sound & Color,” plus new material, across the Southeast and beyond. Catch them live starting April 16 in Richmond, with key stops in Asheville, Raleigh (Red Hat Amphitheater April 25), Atlanta, and more-featuring guests like Joy Oladokun and Mon Rovîa.

Soul-rock powerhouse Alabama Shakes is back on the road in 2026 with their highly anticipated Spring Tour! Led by the incomparable Brittany Howard, the Grammy-winning band returns to live stages after reunion buzz, new music teases, and festival appearances. Fans can expect raw, electrifying performances of classics like“Hold On,”“Don't Wanna Fight,”“Gimme All Your Love,”“Future People,” and“Sound & Color,” plus fresh tracks in intimate-to-amphitheater settings across the Southeast, Midwest, and beyond.

The tour launches April 16, 2026, in Richmond, VA, and features special guests like Joy Oladokun (early dates), Mon Rovîa, Lamont Landers, and others on select stops. With a mix of outdoor amphitheaters and arenas, there's something for every fan-whether you're seeking lawn seats for a chill vibe or closer views for that signature energy!

Why Buy Affordable Alabama Shakes 2026 Tickets at CapitalCityTickets?



Discounted & Cheap Prices: Resale tickets often below face value, with great deals on high-demand shows.

Promo Code CITY10: Apply this code at checkout for extra savings-perfect for upgrading seats, buying pairs, or group outings!

All Seating Levels: From premium pit/floor to affordable upper or lawn-find options that fit your budget and preferences. Secure & Fast: Instant mobile tickets, no hidden fees, and reliable inventory even after sell-outs.

Key Alabama Shakes Spring 2026 Tour Dates (U.S. Highlights)



April 16, 2026 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (w/ Joy Oladokun)

April 17, 2026 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville Arena (w/ Joy Oladokun)

April 18, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

April 22, 2026 – Memphis, TN – Grind City Amp (w/ Mon Rovîa)

April 24, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park (w/ Mon Rovîa)

April 25, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (w/ Mon Rovîa) Additional stops include Florida run (late April/early May), Midwest, West Coast (e.g., Red Rocks two-nights in May), and more through late May/early summer, plus festival ties and co-headlines.

(Note: Full schedule, including later dates like Tuscaloosa AL in June or potential co-bills with Tedeschi Trucks Band in August, available on alabamashakes/tour or ticket platforms. Check for updates, VIP packages, and openers.)

This Spring 2026 run celebrates Alabama Shakes' enduring soulful sound and Brittany Howard's powerhouse vocals-don't miss your chance to experience it live!

Where to Get Affordable Alabama Shakes 2026 Tickets

Local Raleigh fans (and beyond) can score the best deals at CapitalCityTickets! Use promo code CITY10 for instant discounts on Alabama Shakes tickets for the Red Hat Amphitheater show and all tour dates. Browse inventory, compare seating levels, and lock in affordable seats today-before prices climb or shows sell out. Whether you're catching the Raleigh homecoming or heading to Asheville/Richmond, CapitalCityTickets has you covered for an unforgettable night of rootsy, gritty rock!