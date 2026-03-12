Talabat Proposes Share Buyback Programme On Dubai Bourse

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Talabat Holding plc, a leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform, on Thursday announced a share buyback programme of up to five per cent of the company's issued share capital, to be executed over a period of up to two years from the date of shareholder approval.

The programme is expected to be funded from the company's existing cash resources and ongoing free cash flow generation. The actual number of shares repurchased will depend on market conditions, prevailing share price levels, available liquidity, and other relevant factors, and there can be no assurance that the full 5 per cent will be acquired.

As previously announced, shareholders will also be asked to vote on a number of resolutions at the AGM, including the approval of the final dividend of $219 million (3.450 fils per share) in respect of the second half of 2025. This brings total dividends for 2025 to $421 million (6.638 fils per share) and cumulative dividends since IPO to $531 million (8.373 fils per share).

Further details regarding the AGM agenda, including the formal meeting invitation, are available on the Company's website and the DFM website, and will be updated in due course.

Toon Gyssels, Chief Executive Officer of talabat, commented:“This share buyback programme reflects our confidence in talabat's future and our belief that the current market valuation and share price do not fully reflect the long-term strength of our platform. The buyback, combined with our dividend policy, underscores our commitment to delivering attractive total returns to shareholders while continuing to invest strategically in the growth of our food, grocery and retail categories.”

Talabat said its capital allocation framework prioritises investments that generate returns above the company's cost of capital, while returning excess capital to shareholders when appropriate.“With a strong balance sheet, robust cash generation and continued investment in growth across food, grocery and retail, the proposed share buyback reflects the Board's view that share repurchases represent an efficient deployment of excess capital at the company's current valuation,” the company said in a statement.

Separately, the board has mandated management to appoint a liquidity provider for the company's shares on the DFM. This appointment is intended to enhance order book depth and improve overall trading liquidity for the company's shares on the DFM. A further announcement will be made upon its conclusion.

This initiative, alongside the company's recently announced strategic investments to support future growth and its ongoing dividend policy, reflects a disciplined and coherent capital allocation framework. It also underscores the Board's confidence in talabat's long-term growth strategy and its commitment to delivering sustained value to shareholders. The buyback proposal by the Board, if approved by the shareholders, will be executed through open-market transactions on the Dubai Financial Market, in accordance with the applicable regulations and under the oversight of the Board of Directors.