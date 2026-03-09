US Court Dismisses All Claims Against Binance In Anti-Terrorism Case
- The court dismissed all Anti-Terrorism Act claims against Binance in the case, across every allegation. The court found no evidence Binance aided terrorists, linked itself to attacks, or conspired with terrorist organizations. The ruling addresses claims by 535 plaintiffs alleging material support related to 64 terrorist attacks. While plaintiffs may seek to amend, Binance emphasizes it will defend its position and will continue to engage with regulators.
This dismissal is a complete vindication of all false allegations.Why this matters
The ruling delivers a decisive legal victory and underlines Binance's ongoing investment in compliance infrastructure, regulatory engagement, and robust governance. It reinforces that Binance's operations do not support terrorism in any form and provides a clear clarification to the market about the company's posture and risk controls.What to watch next
- Whether plaintiffs file an amended complaint within the 60-day window. Binance 's ongoing regulatory engagement worldwide and governance actions.
US Federal Court Dismisses All Claims Against Binance in Anti – Terrorism Lawsuit
Court rejects allegations that Binance assisted, participated in, or conspired with terrorists. This represents a decisive legal dismissal of all claims
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by registered users, announced today that a U.S. federal court in the Southern District of New York has dismissed all claims brought against the company under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The lawsuit involved 535 plaintiffs who alleged that Binance provided material support related to 64 terrorist attacks.
In a 62-page decision, the Court found that plaintiffs failed to establish any of their central allegations: that Binance assisted terrorists, that Binance associated itself with terrorist attacks, that Binance participated in or sought to advance those attacks, or that Binance engaged in any conspiracy with terrorist organizations.A Full and Complete Legal Victory
The Court's decision to dismiss all claims, across every allegation, represents a decisive legal victory.
While the Court has allowed plaintiffs 60 days to file an amended complaint in light of a recent appellate decision, Binance is confident that no amended pleading will be able to cure the fundamental deficiencies the Court identified. The underlying claims have been thoroughly examined and rejected.Commitment to Compliance and Legal Integrity
Binance has consistently invested in industry-leading compliance infrastructure, regulatory engagement, and legal governance. Today's ruling affirms that Binance's operations do not support, facilitate, or enable terrorism in any form.
The company will continue to engage constructively with regulators worldwide, operate within established legal frameworks, and pursue vigorous legal action where necessary to correct false and misleading narratives about its business.About Binance
