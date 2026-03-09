Swiss Economist Dr. Pooyan Ghamari, Phd Releases“The Real Estate Wealth Map” 2026 Edition
The 2026 edition covers:
* A 10 year review of price drivers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah
* A 2025 to 2026 pricing snapshot and longer range framework linked to population growth, infrastructure and policy dynamics, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Wynn Al Marjan, and Etihad Rail
* Developer delivery perspective across Emaar, Aldar, DAMAC, ARADA, Sobha, Danube, and other active market participants
* Structural holding and governance considerations including BVI holding logic, UAE free zone structuring, Prospera integration concepts, and family office governance frameworks
* The Ten Dimension Framework, a scoring model designed to evaluate UAE land plots before acquisition
* Execution notes for developers using JV and phased models, and for family offices seeking corridor diversification and direct developer access
“Knowing the market is active is not enough,” said Dr. Ghamari.“This guide focuses on where value gaps appear, how cross border structuring affects outcomes, and how disciplined selection separates serious operators from noise.”
The eBook is available now as a free download.
Download the eBook:
Official release page:
Latest updates:
Media inquiries: support@a
About Dr. Pooyan Ghamari & ALand FZE
Dr. Pooyan Ghamari is a Swiss economist focused on cross border real estate analysis and international finance. ALand FZE (Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, License No. 4204524.01) provides independent consulting, commercial intermediation, and investment advisory services worldwide.
Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment