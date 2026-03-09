Swiss Economist Dr. Pooyan Ghamari, Phd Releases“The Real Estate Wealth Map” 2026 Edition

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Pooyan Ghamari, PhD, Swiss economist and Founder & CEO of ALand FZE, today released the 2026 edition of The Real Estate Wealth Map: Prices Then, Prices Now, Prices Next. The independent eBook distills cross border market analysis into a structured reference for readers tracking UAE real estate corridors and developer execution.

The 2026 edition covers:

* A 10 year review of price drivers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah

* A 2025 to 2026 pricing snapshot and longer range framework linked to population growth, infrastructure and policy dynamics, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Wynn Al Marjan, and Etihad Rail

* Developer delivery perspective across Emaar, Aldar, DAMAC, ARADA, Sobha, Danube, and other active market participants

* Structural holding and governance considerations including BVI holding logic, UAE free zone structuring, Prospera integration concepts, and family office governance frameworks

* The Ten Dimension Framework, a scoring model designed to evaluate UAE land plots before acquisition

* Execution notes for developers using JV and phased models, and for family offices seeking corridor diversification and direct developer access

“Knowing the market is active is not enough,” said Dr. Ghamari.“This guide focuses on where value gaps appear, how cross border structuring affects outcomes, and how disciplined selection separates serious operators from noise.”

