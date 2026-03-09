Logwin Utilizes Stable Financial And Earnings Position In Fiscal Year 2025 To Further Expand Its Global Activities

Logwin AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

In a challenging market environment, the Logwin Group maintained its solid financial and earnings position in fiscal year 2025 despite a slight decline in revenue. The Logwin Group deliberately leveraged this position to expand its global presence, persue strategic acquisitions, and invest in the expansion of digital infrastructure and industry-specific solutions. The Logwin Group's revenue amounted to EUR 1,362.0m in fiscal year 2025 (2024: EUR 1,442.4m). The lower figure compared to the previous year is primarily attributable to the overall decline in price levels in air and ocean freight. In this challenging market environment, the Logwin Group's earnings performance remained robust: At EUR 82.4m, operating result (EBITA) was almost on par with the previous year (2024: EUR 83.6m), confirming the stable operating performance. The Logwin Group's net result for the period amounted to EUR 61.6m (2024: EUR 65.6m). The Air + Ocean business segment generated pleasing volume growth across all transportation modes. As a result of freight rates, revenue in fiscal year 2025 was below the previous year's level at EUR 1,108.7 million (2024: EUR 1,189.5 million). Revenue in the Solutions business segment amounted to EUR 255.8m in 2025, slightly exceeding the previous year's level of EUR 255.0m, mainly driven by the international transport business and the expansion of business with existing customers. The operating result (EBITA) of the Air + Ocean business segment amounted to EUR 64.0m in 2025 (2024: EUR 76.5m). Despite a persistently highly competitive market environment, the segment delivered a solid overall performance. At the same time, Air + Ocean set targeted impulses for sustainable growth through investments in the further expansion of its global network, the consistent development of its digital infrastructure and the establishment of strategic verticals such as Food & Wine Logistics and Pharma Logistics. The Solutions business segment performed very well in fiscal year 2025, significantly increasing its operating result (EBITA) to EUR 27.6m (2024: EUR 19.8m). Improvements in earnings in the international transport business, as well as performance gains and the expansion of existing activities in contract logistics contributed significantly to this positive development. Expansion of global logistics activities and operational strengthening In fiscal year 2025, the Logwin Group consistently leveraged its continued solid earnings performance to further expand its international logistics activities. In early October 2025, the Air + Ocean business unit opened a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In addition, Logwin expanded its global footprint by entering the US market and has been represented with its own air and ocean freight services in Los Angeles, Chicago and Savannah since the beginning of the year. These steps complement earlier acquisitions and site openings in Europe and Asia and underline the consistent implementation of the Logwin Group's international growth strategy. Annual General Meeting 2026: Proposal for distribution to shareholders The Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose a distribution of EUR 12.80 per share for the fiscal year 2025 (previous year: EUR 12.80 per share) at the Annual General Meeting 2026. This represents a pleasing dividend yield of about 5.3% based on the average price of Logwin shares in 2025 with a payout ratio of around 60% of the net result.

About Logwin AG Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2025, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,4bn and currently employs around 3,700 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market. Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg). The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are part of the key performance indicator system used in the Logwin Group and are explained in the "Financial management" section of the Group management report in the Annual Financial Report 2025 (page 1 et seqq.) in accordance with the guidelines for alternative performance measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on October 5, 2015.

