Jaishankar Flags Supply Chain Risks Amid Middle East Conflict

Amid raging conflict in West Asia and Middle East, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday told Parliament that supply chain disruptions and climate of instability in the region have posed serious concerns.

The Minister noted that the Gulf region is a major partner of India and accounts for about USD 200 billion in bilateral trade annually.

He stated that in the last decade there have been significant investments from the region into the Indian economy.

"Therefore, the serious supply chain disruptions and climate of instability that we perceive are serious issues," Jaishankar said.

The Minister said that the conflict in the region has continued to intensify and the security situation has deteriorated significantly.

Dr Jaishankar also mentioned attacks on merchant ships during the ongoing conflict and noted that Indian nationals often constitute a large proportion of the crews on the vessels.

As regards energy security of the country, the Minister said that the government remains committed to ensuring that fully, taking into account the availability, costs and risks of the energy markets.

"For us, the interests of the Indian consumer has always been the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," he said.

Jaishankar made the suo motu statement on the ongoing Iran-Israel/US war in both the Houses of the Parliament. The latest round of conflict involving Iran started on February 28 following a joint Israel-US attack on the Islamic Republic. The war has since expanded to the Gulf region causing sharp increase in oil and gas prices.

